Everything we do is because of your support

Can you believe rabble is leaving its teens and turning 20 next April?

With physical distancing as a result of the pandemic, you may remember that we had postponed any 19th anniversary celebration parties back in April (though we may have tossed back a few drinks online!)

But that doesn't mean that we didn't have a lot to celebrate.

One of the biggest reasons is we have amazing supporters like you who keep us sustainable. Thank you.

Now that our Annual Report 2019 is live, check out just a few things you helped us accomplish, in the last year:



1. Taking home the Canadian Online Publishing Award for Best Column/Blog.

Thanks to Celia Chandler's Pro Bono column on assisted death, we took home the gold!

2. What's at stake -- our federal election coverage. This included the youth and Indigenous-led climate activism and school climate strikes that drove home the message that this election was about securing a future on this planet.

3. Our webinar series (now titled Off the Hill), covering grassroots federal politics and featuring parliamentary reporter Karl Nerenberg and host Libby Davies. The current year has featured now regular guests MP Leah Gazan and FoodShare Toronto executive director Paul Taylor, along with economists at the CCPA David Macdonald and Sheila Block. This monthly series is taking a break for the summer, but will be back in the fall.

4. Jack Layton Journalism for Change fellow Olivia Robinson's series, The Future of the Public Library. The series investigated how libraries across Canada are reimagining their role as essential public spaces and improving the social fabric of their communities.

5. Labour beat reporting: 2019 labour beat reporter Zaid Noorsumar's work on home-care policies in Ontario was a forecast for the many issues that have been emerging this year under the COVID-19 pandemic.

6. Our amplify! services brought our team to the Vancouver launch of the Leap Manifesto's Green New Deal, featuring Kanahus Manuel, David Suzuki and more.

These are just a few examples of the kind of work that our team of writers and staff carried out in the last year with support from people like you.

