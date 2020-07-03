There's no one we'd rather be accountable to than you

Dear rabble rousers,

As we are well into summer now, I hope you are having an opportunity to take a break from the intensity that surrounds us all.

rabble is no stranger to what it means to report during hard times. We began publication before the September 11 attacks in 2001. We understand why the world needs independent, progressive media and analysis in the wake of a crisis. We understand that there are views and coverage missing from mainstream media; coverage that widens the scope and platform for voices and perspectives without representation. rabble must not only report, but amplify the stories of front-line workers, precarious workers, Indigenous communities, racialized communities, and all those fighting for change.

Independent media is not immune from financial uncertainty. The reality is that our fundraising must continue, even as many of us personally -- just as you may -- face tough financial times. I'm heartened by the community that has stood by rabble, and with rabble.

If you are able to chip in, even just a little, it will permit us to continue this important work.

We've changed and adapted our editorial plans multiple times this year. We did this to respond to the extraordinary convergence of the pandemic, and the energized resistance in the community, to state violence and systemic racism, championing the need for social and climate crisis justice. We launched the Climate Hope series to reflect on climate grief and hope in a time of pandemic.

Over the past weeks we've been able to add new voices and features to rabble’s coverage. This has included two new faces: Chelsea Nash, our labour reporter covering the labour movement and the future of work and workers; and the 2020 Jack Layton Journalism for Change fellow, Lidia Abraha, whose work focuses on issues urgently affecting racialized and marginalized communi'ies, notably, racism in the criminal justice and policing systems.

Off The Hill -- a monthly politics panel featuring respected voices from across the country -- including guests Libby Davies, Pam Palmater, MP Leah Gazan, Paul Taylor, David Macdonald and Sheila Block and our award-winning parliamentary reporter, Karl Nerenberg, helps make sense of fast-changing realities.

I know you come to rabble wanting an alternative perspective; an accessible platform -- with no paywall -- where grassroots social movements and underrepresented voices and communities are claiming space in the conversation. The pandemic is worsening the disproportionate inequalities and divisions across societies and cultures. Fake news polarizes and scratches at tensions boiling to the surface. rabble has a commitment to providing coverage, news and analysis that brings us together for social, economic and climate justice. These issues are all connected, as we are, as diverse communities and people.

rabble.ca is reader-funded media, with a commitment to the grassroots is what this country needs. We need to raise $50,000 in our summer fundraiser. Can you help us make it? The way forward is with people like you, reading and chipping in to support non-profit progressive and independent media. There is no one else we'd rather be accountable to.



Thank you for all that you do and stay safe out there!

In solidarity,



Kim Elliott, publisher

P.S. All donations of $25 and up and all monthly subscriptions will be automatically entered into our weekly draw to win a signed copy of Seth Klein's soon-to-be-released and long-awaited A Good War: Mobilizing Canada for the Climate Emergency. You will also be eligible for our grand prize draw for a special web kit to help with all of your at-home video conferencing needs. How cool is that?

Donating $8/month or more will be gratefully received and we will send you a digital copy of Robyn Maynard's Policing Black Lives, courtesy of Fernwood Publishing, as a sign of our appreciation.