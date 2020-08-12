Support organizing from the ground up

Dear rabble reader,

rabble.ca was created amid social organizing almost two decades ago to provide a platform for the stories of communities fighting for change, and to address the media bias seen in the coverage of activism and movements. Since then, we have been allies of social activists and progressives (and many of us are activists ourselves). We strive to practise what we preach.

Sadly, in the past decade, the Canadian right-wing media have gained momentum. And though the sheer force of COVID-19 and its exposure of systemic inequalities have forced mainstream media to pay attention to issues previously ignored -- as Judy Rebick pointed out a few weeks ago -- independent non-profit media like rabble.ca are an essential resource for real voices from the front lines, untethered by corporate incentives and bottom lines.

As progressives, we need ways to gather together and co-ordinate our work so that our vision of a better world flourishes.

One concrete way we promote this at rabble is through the Lynn Williams Activist Toolkit. Lynn Williams is remembered as a strong union leader, but he was also a strong supporter of social activism. He wanted to build ways for activists to work together more effectively. The toolkit continues to develop new ways to amplify what organizers are doing, and to share, discuss and create tools for organizing from the ground up.

Just like social activism, we need a wide network of mobilized readers and community support to keep the activist toolkit running. Are you among them?

As the coordinator of the Lynn Williams Activist Toolkit, I love receiving your messages and tips from across the country, and gaining insight from the rabble community on how best to use the platform of the toolkit. I also reach out to activists working on issues that are important to our community.

For example, this year we created toolkit resources on: ways to support teacher actions; how to help the Wet'suwet'en Nation and their supporters; communities sharing resources and "care-mongering" in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic; ways to support Black Lives Matter activists; and a broad look at defunding the police in Canada.

These are just a few of the toolkits and resources, put together with your support.

We believe these movements are well set to grow even more this year. But to continue this type of work, we need you. Can you chip in to our summer fundraising to support the activist toolkit, so that we can continue to tell these stories and provide tools to support activism?

Can't support us right now? That's fine. We'd just love it if you could also share this message with your friends and family. A friendly little nudge always goes a long way.

In solidarity,

Maya Bhullar, activist toolkit coordinator

