Dear rabble reader,

These are trying times for us all. The COVID-19 pandemic brought out the worst, but also the best in our communities.

Every day we hear about the progress of the virus, and we hear about the new measures the government is taking to help the economy, communities and the most vulnerable among us.

But in order to navigate through all this information, we need to be careful. We need to be vigilant and we need a platform that can help us to sift through this huge amount of information. We don't want to fall prey to fake news or conspiracy theories, nor ignore the disproportionate way COVID-19 affects justice-seeking communities.

rabble.ca is a platform that helps us to stay informed and well informed.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have watched enthusiastically the strengthening of the Black Lives Matters movement. Thanks to rabble.ca, we have the opportunity to follow the protests and the continuation of the demands made by the activists. Issues like defunding the police and Indigenous rights were rarely or sporadically written about in the mainstream media, whereas rabble.ca has been writing and reporting about them for a long time on a continuous basis.

These times are financially challenging for many. But it is important to keep sources like rabble.ca alive, thriving and informing us.

This is why it is crucial to support rabble.ca and donate to it so it continues to play the role of a channel of information where courageous and brave voices are able to write and express themselves.

Thank you,

Monia Mazigh

Monia Mazigh is a Canadian academic and author. Mazigh was catapulted onto the public stage in 2002 when her husband, Maher Arar, was deported to Syria where he was tortured and held without charge for over a year. She campaigned tirelessly for his release. Mazigh holds a PhD in finance from McGill University. In 2008, she published a memoir, Hope and Despair, about her pursuit of justice. In 2012, her novel, Mirrors and Mirages, was shortlisted for the Trillium Book Award in French. In 2017, she published, Hope Has Two Daughters, a novel about the Arab Spring. Her third novel, Farida, came in last January 2020. You can follow her on Twitter @MoniaMazigh or on her blog.