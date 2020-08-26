Dear rabble readers, I started the year off speaking about the urgency of mass social activism, how we all play a part, and how rabble is a space where stories of activism can converge and find a space to be transmitted across the country. This was, of course, before we even knew how trying this year would truly be. As the pandemic continues to exacerbate and take hold of all aspects of our daily life, I am impressed that activists find new ways to form front lines and protest safely. I'm also thrilled that rabble is still here, working away, to ensure these stories of resistance make it to your feeds. Can you keep the stories coming by supporting rabble right now? In a time when so much of our activist work has been transformed into online mediums, I'm grateful to have independent news like rabble.ca to act as an online hub for alternative views and social activism. But like everyone, non-profit media needs help to survive such a precarious year. Can you help them reach their goal of $50,000 this summer? They're at $35,000 right now, and could use just a few extra pushes . With your help rabble will keep pushing to tell stories that go beyond doom and gloom reporting. For example, when the pandemic first hit, the series " Climate Hope in a time of Pandemic " sought out the balance of looking into climate grief and the fall-out of the pandemic with those rays of hope, carried by those fighting for better policies and better worlds. Right now, perhaps more than ever, we need a platform for all aspects of our movements. We need a space to debate, report and seek out critical analysis on daily struggles. rabble.ca continues to be this space. Can you lend a hand and donate today or share this letter with your friends and family? As usual, a little bit goes a long way for those of us in the grassroots. In solidarity, Brent Patterson Brent Patterson is the executive director of Peace Brigades International-Canada.

