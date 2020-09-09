Tune in tonight: Green Party of Canada leadership debate

Join us this evening at 7 p.m ET for a Green Party leadership candidates debate on Canada's place in the world. Hear candidates' views on Palestinian rights, Venezuela, NATO, the global climate crisis, as well as the international mining and arms industries.

Candidates will also address the global pandemic, Donald Trump, tensions with China as well as the global struggle against anti-Blackness and Canada's second consecutive failure to win a seat on the UN Security Council.

This online event is sponsored by rabble.ca and Canadian Foreign Policy Institute and will be moderated by journalist Judy Rebick.

Because we had so many people register and express interest in this event, we'll be offering a free live viewing on YouTube for people who weren't able to register.

And for those who aren't able to attend we will be recording both video and audio for you to view at a later date.

We look forward to having you tune in tonight!