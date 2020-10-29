Emerging artists: rabble.ca wants to know how COVID-19 is affecting your life, art and career

Canada's artists have been demonstrating remarkable adaptability in this time of COVID-19. For young artists in particular, it is especially critical that they continue to build their careers. Nobody knows how long the pandemic will be with us, and it's especially a dilemma for young artists who would normally be out in the world sharing their art in person. Artists in their 20s and early 30s are building their careers, and COVID-19 has had a massive impact on their young lives already.

rabble.ca wants to collect stories from young artists whose work and lives have been affected by COVID-19.

My Art Wears a Mask is a special podcast series in November and December featuring conversations with emerging artists from across the country. Each episode will consist of a 20-minute conversation, via Skype, with rabble podcast producer Victoria Fenner, and a couple of tracks, poems or other artworks that the artist wants to share.

Any genre of art will work for us -- musicians, dancers, poets, visual artists, photographers, media artists and any art form you want to suggest. We want to hear from artists across the country and especially want to hear from you if you are a BIPOC artist, LGBTQ+, a disabled artist, or from a community that is under-represented in the media.

The series will be launched on Thursday, November 19 and continue weekly until Thursday, December 22. And, if we get a huge response and lots of people who want to talk to us, maybe we'll keep it going longer.

Suggestions can be sent to Victoria Fenner, rabble podcasts -- [email protected] -- before November 6, 2020.



Image: Pikist