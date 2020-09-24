That's a wrap

Dear readers,
Thank you! We've been computing all of your donations from the past two and a half months, and guess what? You did it! We've reached our $50,000 goal!
Reaching our goals is always a cause for celebration. But the fact that we reached our goal this year -- even though this has been one of the hardest years on record for people all over the country, experiencing the fallout of the pandemic and a burgeoning climate crisis -- makes us ecstatic.
Thank you to everyone who chipped in, shared the fundraising appeals to their networks and asked friends to support.
You've shown the power of a reader-funded model, and confirmed to us just how hungry people are for media democracy and community-beholden news in this climate. Not surprising.
It's hard work, keeping afloat as an independent non-profit media project, but it is less hard with all of our friends, coast to coast.
Thanks to this community of socially conscious and informed readers from across the country, we've maintained a sustainable model for nearly 20 years! And we're only growing stronger.
In the meantime, tell your friends about rabble -- and if you didn't get an opportunity to join, it isn't too late: you can help out right now with a new donation or chip in something extra per month if you can: rabble.ca/donate
We are so grateful to have such a visionary and generous community of rabble readers.
In solidarity,
Matthew Adams, board president
Thank you for reading this story…
More people are reading rabble.ca than ever and unlike many news organizations, we have never put up a paywall – at rabble we’ve always believed in making our reporting and analysis free to all, while striving to make it sustainable as well. Media isn’t free to produce. rabble’s total budget is likely less than what big corporate media spend on photocopying (we kid you not!) and we do not have any major foundation, sponsor or angel investor. Our main supporters are people and organizations -- like you. This is why we need your help. You are what keep us sustainable.
rabble.ca has staked its existence on you. We live or die on community support -- your support! We get hundreds of thousands of visitors and we believe in them. We believe in you. We believe people will put in what they can for the greater good. We call that sustainable.
So what is the easy answer for us? Depend on a community of visitors who care passionately about media that amplifies the voices of people struggling for change and justice. It really is that simple. When the people who visit rabble care enough to contribute a bit then it works for everyone.
And so we’re asking you if you could make a donation, right now, to help us carry forward on our mission. Make a donation today.
