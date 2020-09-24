That's a wrap

Dear readers,

Thank you! We've been computing all of your donations from the past two and a half months, and guess what? You did it! We've reached our $50,000 goal!



Reaching our goals is always a cause for celebration. But the fact that we reached our goal this year -- even though this has been one of the hardest years on record for people all over the country, experiencing the fallout of the pandemic and a burgeoning climate crisis -- makes us ecstatic.

Thank you to everyone who chipped in, shared the fundraising appeals to their networks and asked friends to support.

You've shown the power of a reader-funded model, and confirmed to us just how hungry people are for media democracy and community-beholden news in this climate. Not surprising.

It's hard work, keeping afloat as an independent non-profit media project, but it is less hard with all of our friends, coast to coast.

Thanks to this community of socially conscious and informed readers from across the country, we've maintained a sustainable model for nearly 20 years! And we're only growing stronger.

In the meantime, tell your friends about rabble -- and if you didn't get an opportunity to join, it isn't too late: you can help out right now with a new donation or chip in something extra per month if you can: rabble.ca/donate

We are so grateful to have such a visionary and generous community of rabble readers.

In solidarity,

Matthew Adams, board president