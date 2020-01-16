Capitalism deserves zero credit for making the world a better place

One can understand the desire to be positive, especially at the end of a pretty grim year. Even so, this headline from the usually thoughtful New York Times left me gasping:

"This has been the best year ever: for humanity over all, life just keeps getting better."

Images of the increasingly comfy life inside Third World shacks danced in my head.

The New York Times piece recycled the narrative, peddled by the billionaire crowd, that the well-being of the human race has never been better.

Amid growing criticism of extreme inequality, expect to hear lots more about how today's capitalism is benefiting the world -- especially next week when the global elite meets for their annual self-celebration in Davos, Switzerland.

It's a powerful narrative. If capitalism is working wonders for humanity, maybe it doesn't matter that a small number of billionaires have an increasing share of the world's wealth.

But is the narrative true?

The billionaire crowd is correct in arguing that, along with the rise of capitalism in the last five centuries, there have been significant advances in human life expectancy.

But should capitalism get the credit?