Let's not be duped again by deficit hawks peddling austerity

Slowly, cautiously, the deficit hawks are daring to come out of the shadows.

These are the well-heeled folks, from conservative think-tanks and political circles, who for decades have successfully pushed governments to impose austerity and social spending cuts on the rest of us, in the name of keeping government deficits small.

With the country reeling from the devastating economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus, these usually cocky deficit hawks haven't yet mustered the nerve to come out fully against what is proving to be immensely popular with the public -- a dramatic ramping up of Ottawa's spending to shield Canadians from financial despair.

But, led by former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, the deficit-slaying crowd is starting to re-emerge, determined that the pandemic does't become the transformative event that could spell the end of the deeply unequal, corporate-dominated economic world they've diligently constructed in recent decades.

After five years of near-silence following his 2015 electoral defeat, Harper took to the Wall Street Journal to proclaim the increased spending "economically ruinous" and to warn that if governments "fail to practice mild austerity proactively, a brutal kind will be thrust upon them."

This is the same language deficit hawks used in the 1990s to frighten Canadians into believing that, unless we drastically cut government spending, we'd hit the "debt wall" -- the perilous point where international investors would no longer lend us money.

Harper insisted in his op-ed that Canada "came close" to defaulting on its debt -- hitting the debt wall -- in the 90s.

It's a scary tale, but not even remotely true.