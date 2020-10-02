I watched Nova Scotia premier Stephen McNeil interviewed by Vassy Kapelos on CBC this week and found it unusual. He looks and sounds like a TV dad from the 1950s when Father Knew Best. He's played dad during COVID-19, scolding citizens who don't follow the rules. He ran a small business for 15 years, became Liberal premier in 2013, and has said he'll step down soon.

He'd just made an official apology to Black and Indigenous Nova Scotians and set up a process to remake the justice system to purge it of -- his term -- systemic racism. Some community figures were withholding participation till they saw more details. Others were angry at a lack of prior consultation.

The interview felt like it lacked the usual talking points. Kapelos would start to interject a question, then realize McNeil was on a kind of internal roll, and instead of saying, "I take your point but ...," she'd pull back and say, "No, go on."

What was he saying? "This is the moment," to act. Less that it's the right thing to do -- since that was always true -- than now is when to do it. Those who he called "the community" will have to take the lead since "I, a privileged white have no idea how."

Governments imposing solutions "has never worked" but "reaching out" to those who've "experienced the harm" will show "the way forward." He's leaving office but no future government "can honestly stand before you" and say "our justice system or our systems are not racist." If they do, "I don't believe they'll be elected … our children will not let that happen."

Reading that over, and considering the reactions, I think there's no way to know for certain whether it's just the usual drivel. The larger question though is, can people (and societies) really change, contrary to what they've always been? In general, no; but sometimes, maybe?

This is a question that also hovers over the U.S. election -- in a society even more mired in racist imbroglios than our own. The impassioned Black protests against the U.S. injustice system, with support from whites, among others, looked ready to revive Trump's chances despite his COVID fiasco.

Manipulating fear of Black protests worked for Nixon, Bush the first and others. But it's not clear that has happened. White solidarity has persisted, especially among the young. Even many parents (like McNeil) seem to be saying, "Enough finally of this racist garbage. It's time to ditch it."