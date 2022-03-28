Hello rabble reader,

On March 8th, rabble celebrated International Women’s Day and 21 years of feminist media!

I’m reaching out today to ask you to join me in celebrating the courageous women who are building a brighter future for us all and rabble’s continued dedication to covering critical issues through a lens of intersectional feminism.

Founded in 2001 by renowned feminist activist Judy Rebick, rabble’s progressive roots run deep and feminism holds true as a crucial part of our mandate. 20+ years ago, our publisher, editor and most of our team were women – something virtually unheard of in the media back then! To this day, rabble fosters an inclusive culture where the leadership of strong women is valued and embraced.

From the devastating impacts of the pandemic and the inequities that have been brought into the spotlight around the globe, to international protests against racism and discrimination, we know there is a long journey ahead on the road to equality. With your help, rabble will continue to bring stories that move the needle to a growing and influential audience.

With the ongoing support of our loyal readers, we amplified the voices of women changemakers this month; from advocates for universal childcare and the need for a “she-recovery,” to the challenges women face as entrepreneurs, to the devastating impacts incarceration has on mothers and their children, to a Ukrainian human rights and LGBTQI+ activist hunkered down in Lviv, desperately trying to help others escape from the Russian invasion.

Here are some highlights of the strong messages rabble was able to bring to the forefront:

“About twice as many women (in Canada) have dropped out of the labour market since February 2020. There will be no recovery without a she-covery, and no she-covery without childcare.” – Armine Yalnizyan, Economist and Atkinson Fellow on the Future of Workers

“If today’s economic system that shapes our lives is hurting most of us, doesn’t it make sense for small business owners to challenge capitalism, colonialism, patriarchy and other forms of oppression?” – PK Mutch, Founder, Acting Executive Director, and Acting Publisher of Liisbeth Magazine

“The average length of stay in a provincial facility like the one in Nova Scotia is a week. That is enough time to ruin your life. Your children will be taken from you. You’ll lose your job. You’ll lose your house, or whatever space you’re renting. What could we possibly achieve with one week of incarceration?” – Martha Paynter, nurse, decarceration expert and co-author of Maternal incarceration in a provincial prison in Canada: A qualitative study

“We’re asking others, other women in different cities, in different countries, go to the streets and say no to war, say no to violence.” – Olena Shevchenko, Ukrainian human rights and LGBTQI+ activist

rabble’s dedication to bolstering the progressive work of social movements is stronger than ever – as is the need for us to collectively address the inequities and injustices we face in today’s uncertain world. As rabble’s publisher for the last 16 years, I am extremely proud to see us continue in this direction.

rabble provides a unique space for young women to learn the ropes of journalism on their path to becoming the changemakers of the future. We remain committed to mentoring the next generation of intersectional journalists who will continue to shape independent media and inspire others to take action.

But rabble needs your support to keep doing this critical work. Will you join us today and help keep feminist non-profit media thriving in Canada, each and every day?

Please consider joining rabble as a monthly supporter for as little as $3 a month or by making a one-time donation of $10, $15, $25 or more. When we all chip in a little, together we can make a big difference!

For over two decades, rabble has been amplifying the voices of the feminist movement, putting a spotlight on women and feminist allies who are advocating for the right to choose, workers’ rights, pay equity, and an end to gender-based violence and discrimination.

By supporting progressive feminist media today, together we can help build a more just and equitable tomorrow for all.

In sisterhood and solidarity,



Kim Elliott

Publisher

P.S. Because of the ongoing support of our loyal readers, rabble has never had a paywall or charged a subscription fee. Please give as generously as you can today and help keep rabble’s news and views free and accessible to all.