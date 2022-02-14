Dear rabble readers,

Today is Valentine’s Day (hint-hint) and we are so grateful to everyone who has shown us a little love by donating to rabble.

We are just $5,000 short of our $50,000 goal — this is our final push to reach the top and we have until midnight tonight to get there.

If you haven’t donated yet, we will lovingly accept any gift you can give to rabble today — no matter how big or small, every donation will make a difference!

Unlike other media partners we aren’t afraid of making commitments, and here are ours to you:

We will always be free.

There is a growing trend in online media to put up paywalls or charge subscription fees. For over two decades rabble’s news and views have been free to access — and always will be.

We won’t sell out.

rabble has always been independent and we are going to keep it that way. No matter what corporation comes calling, our heart is with the communities that visit and contribute to rabble. We will always be here for you!

We will keep improving.

Self-improvement is crucial and we are dedicated to growing and changing to better serve you. We are always recruiting new contributors, developing new features, and working hard behind the scenes to make your reading experience the best it can be.

Please join our special list of Valentines by donating today.

When you give us a gift, don’t be shy — tell your friends what rabble means to you! Just click the share buttons for Facebook and Twitter once you have completed your donation.

We’re proud to be your go-to community supported, independent media site — now, and forever. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your ongoing support of rabble!

Yours truly,

Team rabble

P.S. Please support rabble with a monthly or one-time donation today. Any amount you can give will make a difference! If you can’t afford to donate right now, you can still help broaden rabble’s reach by sharing this email with your family and friends.