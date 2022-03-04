Unifor has been campaigning for years to end violence against women, both at home and at work. For International Women’s Day RadioLabour interviewed the Secretary-Treasurer of Unifor, Lana Payne. Ms. Payne is one of the labour leaders who fought to have domestic violence legislation introduced in every jurisdiction in Canada.

