This week on rabble radio, we’re bringing you an interview with Debbie Owusu-Akyeeah.

Owusu-Akyeeah has been the executive director of the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity since July 2020. The organization is a national LGBTQ organization dedicated to eliminating all forms of bullying, discrimination, and homophobia in schools.

She speaks to rabble’s national reporter, Stephen Wentzell, about how the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, set to go into effect in Florida, could impact education on gender diversity and sexual orientation of young Canadians.

“Right-wing groups often use youth as part of the witch hunt—young people and children are just an easy way to garner public opinion on anything,” Owusu said. “Anything that’s constructed as a threat to young people, it matters, because you don’t want to be seen as the person who thinks that threatening young underage people is a good thing.”

If you like the show please consider subscribing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find your podcasts. And please, rate, review, share rabble radio with your friends — it takes two seconds to support independent media like rabble. Follow us on social media across channels @rabbleca. Or, if you have feedback for the show, get in touch anytime at [email protected]

Photo by: Teddy Österblom on Unsplash // https://unsplash.com/photos/owiVf9bFKHM