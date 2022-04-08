The 2022 Federal Budget has been welcomed for creating new programs, criticized for costing too much and also for not doing enough. An interview with DT Cochrane an economist and policy researcher with Canadians for Tax Fairness on how to pay for needed social programs.
RadioLabour is the international labour movement’s radio service. It reports on labour union events around the world with a focus on unions in the developing world. It partners with rabble to provide coverage of news of interest to Canadian workers.
