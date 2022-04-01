This week on rabble radio, we’re bringing you an interview with Harley Augustino of Base Building for Power.

Base Building for Power is a collective of activists and organizers. The collective offers programs for individuals who wish to become better organizers themselves – notably, through the ‘Summer Justice’ program. This paid, two-month program provides hands-on training for young BIPOC activists in Vancouver to develop concrete organizing skills.

This is Augustino’s second year as a trainer for the program. He talks about what he’s hoping this summer’s students will take away from the program, and what lessons his students have taught him.

Augustino spoke to Libby Davies, author of Outside In and former long-time MP for Vancouver East.

