This week on rabble radio, Brent Patterson interviews Sleydo’ Molly Wickham, a Gidimt’en Checkpoint spokesperson and Wing Chief of the Cas Yikh (Grizzly Bear) House.

In November of 2021, Sleydo’ was arrested at gunpoint during a militarized RCMP raid of her territory and held for five days in a jail cell.

Brent Patterson spoke with Sleydo’ earlier this week about the construction of the Coastal GasLink fracked gas pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory.

If you’d like to read more of our coverage on the RCMP’s involvement in the Coastal Gas Pipeline construction on Wet’suwet’en lands, please visit rabble.ca. Patterson has kept a close eye on the situation as it unfolds.

