Twenty-four complaints by the Edmonton Police Association claiming councillor Michael Janz broke city council’s code of conduct have all been dismissed as completely without merit by Edmonton Integrity Commissioner Jamie Pytel.

“The complaint was retaliatory, as I have raised a number of concerns about police spending and conduct, and designed to put a ‘chill’ on the freedom of speech by elected officials who dare question the police,” Janz said in a statement released to media this morning.

The complaints were made by Sgt. Michael Elliott, president of the police union, on his own behalf and that of the association’s members.

“Not only do I find it unusual that there are resources being put towards monitoring an elected official’s social media, it is of great concern that our municipal police union sought a reprimand,” Ward Papastew councillor Janz said.

“This was a blatant attempt at intimidation intended to silence an elected official in their first three months in office,” he stated.

“I want Edmontonians to know, it didn’t work, and I will continue to ask tough questions about their expenditures, misconduct, and commitment to anti-racism—just as I was elected to do.”

Pytel, who has an Edmonton law practice in addition to her role as integrity commissioner, dealt with each of Elliott’s allegations on a separate page of her 43-page report.

In a Jan. 10 letter to the integrity commissioner, Elliott complained that Janz had retweeted posts about the Edmonton Police Service and some of its members that “contained statements, language, and commentary that is completely inappropriate for a City of Edmonton Councillor.”

“Many of the posts show a serious lack of understanding of issues around and involving the Edmonton Police Service and its members,” Elliott’s letter continued. “Further, the posts are not impartial and do not fairly by consider all relevant facts, opinions, and perspectives as required by the Code. …

“Councillor Janz is not a private citizen who is simply sharing his views on social media. He is now an elected official of the City of Edmonton and he is required to follow the council Code of Conduct with an appropriate level of decorum, respect, and professionalism.”

Well, welcome to the 2020s, Sgt. Elliott.

Each page of Pytel’s report that is devoted to one of Elliott’s complaints, which provides specific reasons for her decision, ends with the words: “Dismissed. Not a breach of the Code.” The report was completed last week and provided to those involved.

Some of Elliott’s concerns seem astonishingly picayune, including “liking and retweeting known critics of the police service.” The nerve!

One such “liked” tweet was posted by Tom Engel, a well-known civil rights and criminal defence lawyer in Edmonton and president of the Canadian Prison Law Association. “Invalid allegation,” Pytel said in her reasons. “No details given on what is misrepresented.”

“Constituents and public are permitted to know a Council Member’s thinking on topics related to taxpayer expenditures and matters of public interest, and Council Members are permitted to express their opinions,” she chided in another instance.

“It is debatable that calling someone a ‘bureaucrat’ is disrespectful conduct lacking in decorum,” she said of another. “This is commentary on a matter of public interest relating to policing, including funding and efficiencies.”

Elliott also complained about tweets by Councillor Janz related to police in other jurisdictions.

He even complained about a tweet in which Janz said, “Joining City of Edm Youth Council tonight to hear youth perspectives on equity, anti-racism, and community safety perspectives in Edmonton. I hope we all can recommit to anti-racism, community safety, and well-being in 2022.”

Janz said he learned of the complaint letter, dated Jan. 10, the same day from a Global News reporter.

“This complaint raises major concerns about the conduct of the police association,” he said this morning. “If they are willing to try and intimidate elected officials, what do they do to ordinary citizens? This should be of serious concern to all elected officials and Edmontonians.”

“Now more than ever we need more scrutiny over police expenditures not less, and as your elected councillor, I remain fully-committed to building an Edmonton Police Service that we can all be proud of.”

Undoubtedly to the annoyance of police, Janz has published a web page on how citizens can hold the Edmonton Police Service accountable.

Last fall, in an unrelated situation, Pytel was asked to look into serious allegations of human resource policies in Premier Jason Kenney’s office after serious allegations were made about inappropriate conduct in the Alberta Legislature.

A wrongful dismissal lawsuit filed by Ariella Kimmel, a former chief of staff Kenney’s government, includes allegations of sexual harassment and day drinking by officials in the Legislature building in the fall of 2020, as well as complaints that the behaviour was never appropriately addressed.

Kimmel’s legal case continues.