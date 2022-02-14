Off the Hill presents: from the Freedom Convoy to the federal budget

Events in Ottawa – and across the country – the so-called “Freedom Convoy,” and the visible rise of right-wing populism, have overtaken the public discourse.

Join El Jones, MP Leah Gazan, David MacDonald, Karl Nerenberg with hosts Robin Browne and Libby Davies to to discuss “whose budget is it, anyway” – and to address the critical questions about what is happening in Canada right now.

Off the Hill is a fast-paced live panel on current issues of national significance. It features guests and a discussion you won’t find anywhere else, centred on the impact politics and policy have on people, and on ways to mobilize to bring about progressive change in national politics — on and off the hill.

Robin Browne is Off the Hill’s co-host. Robin is a communications professional and the co-lead of the 613-819 Black Hub, living in Ottawa. His blog is The “True” North.

Libby Davies is Off the Hill’s co-host and author of Outside In: a Political Memoir. She served as the MP for Vancouver East from 1997-2015, and is former NDP Deputy Leader and House Leader.

Leah Gazan is Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre. Leah is a member of Wood Mountain Lakota Nation, located in Saskatchewan, Treaty 4 territory.

Karl Nerenberg is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster and filmmaker, working in both English and French languages. He is rabble’s parliamentary correspondent.

David MacDonald is the senior economist at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA). He has been a commentator on national policy issues, appearing often in the Globe and Mail, Toronto Star and Canadian Press. His most recent publications include ‘Another year in paradise – CEO pay in 2020.’

El Jones is a poet, journalist, professor and activist living in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Her work has appeared in Halifax Examiner, Huffington Post Canada, the Globe and Mail. She is also the author of poetry collection: Live from the Afrikan Resistance!