Treat yourself to independent media this season

Dear rabble friends and readers,
Summer is finally here which I hope means you'll get time to hang out at your favourite summer places and get in some summer reading! I always make sure rabble.ca is part of my summer reading -- gotta stay in touch and know what's happening around us!
I have a special connection to rabble -- I know most of the amazing folks who work for rabble (as do many of us) and I am always in awe of what this small but mighty team produces day after day and year after year. I know personally that they do it because they are dedicated to keeping us informed and aware of political, community, labour, international, and social movement developments. It's more than a job in the traditional sense -- it's a deep commitment to keeping rabble moving forwards -- to keeping us informed and connected with each other.
rabble is so unique in what it does -- it reaches across this vast land and connects people, communities and activism. There's so much on offer -- interesting podcasts, books and reviews, livestreaming of key political events, political analysis, Karl on Parl for the latest goings-on in Ottawa, the labour movement, opinion and analysis pieces on every possible topic by some of Canada's best-known progressive writers, and so much more.
It all adds up to something quite magical: independent and progressive online media that not only survives -- it thrives -- when we put ourselves into it, too. It's magical because in these times of fake news, right-wing politics and corporate media, rabble keeps going -- on a shoestring -- but it keeps going. How marvellous is that?
I am a financial monthly contributor to rabble and have been for years now. It's something I do gladly, and yes, because I can afford it. Not everyone can -- which makes it even more important that those of us who can help keep independent media strong and accessible for everyone. My guess is many of us can afford a little something every month to help rabble out. Even $5 or $10 a month makes a difference when many of us pitch in -- our contributions can multiply when we do it together.
Like you, I want independent, progressive media to succeed and not go under simply because not enough of us pitched in. I want a source of news that feeds my political appetite and sense of building community and solidarity. I want to hear and support the perspectives of Indigenous people, and of those who are on the frontlines, fighting back against cuts, racism, homophobia, and violence. I want to hear about Islamophobia and not deny it's happening. I want to hear about what we can do about the climate crisis here in Canada.
I also want a source of news about the upcoming federal election! This is going to be a critical election. I want to hear about the issues and what parties and their candidates are saying; and I want to read good analysis about it all.
I know I will find all this and more on rabble -- every day. Pretty amazing. It makes me proud that rabble exists, what about you?
If independent, community-based, progressive media is important to you and your life, then it's time to give a little or a lot. What you can. If you already gave, can you give a little more in these summer days? Think of it like buying an ice cream for yourself every week -- sweet and delicious and to be savoured over the summer.
Yup -- rabble is my ice cream (a lot healthier too!) and I'm gonna treat myself and say thank you to the special people who put it together.
That's my pitch, folks -- ice cream and all -- but honestly, I'm behind rabble 100% and love that you are too. I keep dreaming that if 1,000 people read this and sign up to donate $5 per month, that would be $5,000 per month for rabble or $60,000 a year. Wow. That would mean something. Imagine $10.00 per month...
Thank you for reading this and thank you for supporting rabble. We are all better for it.
Libby Davies, former MP, public speaker, activist and author.
