Support the Wet'suwet'en Nation and their supporters

February 4, 2020, marked the beginning of the current escalation by the RCMP against the Wet'suwet'en Nation. Protests, rallies and demonstrations have sprung up around the world in support of the Unist'ot'en and Gidimt'en clans of the Wet'suwet'en, who have erected camps in the path of the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline. Hereditary chiefs who support the group tried to broker nation-to-nation meetings with B.C.'s premier but failed before police moved in south of Houston, B.C.

On February 6, a list compiled by Harsha Walia for the International Solidarity: Time is Now! All out for Wet'suwet'en call out, showed actions in 54 communities, mostly in Canada but also in First Nations communities, and around the world, from Ecuador, to Sweden to New Zealand. The list is by no means exhaustive. Activists are blocking railways, ports and streets across Canada. They are rallying and protesting and performing acts of civil disobedience. There are more actions being planned. Please continue to check on social media and share.

Now that injunctions are being granted against protesters, protesters are being arrested, and the camps have been breached, what can we do to continue to build?

The Unist'ot'en camp has just issued the new Wet'suwet'en supporter toolkit 2020. It includes ways to take action, and resources to educate yourself and others about the issue. Please follow the Unist'ot'en camp's guidelines and be mindful allies.

Please send the activist toolkit ways to support those who have been arrested and other ways for the rabble.ca community to act in solidarity by email at [email protected].

Image: Tony Webster/Flickr