Join us tonight for 'Opening up -- what are the next steps for progressive movements?'

With provinces starting to open back up, and revisiting stricter restrictions and measures, we're asking what the next steps are for progressive movements. How will what we do now have an impact on the future? What about ideas like a universal basic income, or a Green New Deal? And what will this mean for workers, with special attention to both gendered and racial dynamics?

Karl Nerenberg, rabble's award-winning politics reporter

Paul Taylor, executive director of Foodshare Toronto

Leah Gazan, Winnipeg Centre MP

Sheila Block, senior economist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives

Libby Davies, former NDP deputy leader and author of Outside in: A Political Memoir

