Join us tonight for 'Opening up -- what are the next steps for progressive movements?'

Dear readers,
Will you tune in tonight as we bring you the third webinar in our COVID-19 series?
With provinces starting to open back up, and revisiting stricter restrictions and measures, we're asking what the next steps are for progressive movements. How will what we do now have an impact on the future? What about ideas like a universal basic income, or a Green New Deal? And what will this mean for workers, with special attention to both gendered and racial dynamics?
Please join us tonight at 8 p.m. EST for our next episode where we will welcome:
- Karl Nerenberg, rabble's award-winning politics reporter
- Paul Taylor, executive director of Foodshare Toronto
- Leah Gazan, Winnipeg Centre MP
- Sheila Block, senior economist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives
- Libby Davies, former NDP deputy leader and author of Outside in: A Political Memoir
You can register for the webinar here.
Catch up on our previous session here.
Registering for free on zoom brings you the benefit of participating in the discussion and asking questions during the event.
Please consider giving $1 or more to support parliamentary reporting and these politics webinars at patreon.com/rabble. Your support enables us to expand our online programming.
And if you have any feedback on our webinars, we'd love to have your input. You can reach us at [email protected]
Thank you for your tuning in! Be safe.
Matthew DiMera, acting editor-in-chief
