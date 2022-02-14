Inspired by the Arab Spring and Occupy Wall Street in New York City, the 2011 Occupy Ottawa movement sprung up in downtown’s Confederation Park with protesters setting up tents and hosting general assemblies, to organize political actions and push the movement forward. The main questions were: income inequality, corporate greed, and the interference of business lobbies in the political agenda. Despite being a peaceful group with legitimate and clear demands, Occupy Ottawa was swiftly dismantled. The protesters were served with an order of eviction from the National Capital Commission, which the Ottawa Police services enforced.

Almost a decade later, Ottawa is being occupied once more but this time, eighteen-wheeler trucks continuously circle the streets, and protesters wave hateful flags, some sing racists chants and hurl racist slurs to passerby’s wearing masks. Truck drivers blared their horns, day and night, until, with the help of local lawyers, an Ottawa resident obtained a temporary injunction to halt the cacophony of horns.

These trucks and their drivers are part of the so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’ who arrived in Ottawa almost two weeks ago. Their alleged cause is to protest the federal government’s vaccine mandate for truckers crossing the U.S. Canada Border. At first glance, this may seem like a legitimate demand, especially after two pandemic years saw wave after wave decimating long-term care homes, paralyzing our schools, clogging our healthcare system, and making us forget what ‘normal’ really means.

But did we not all learn somewhere along the way that ‘my freedom stops where that of another begins’? How can truckers be calling for freedom when their fellow citizens cannot walk to work or school without the fear of being yelled at or insulted for wearing masks? What is this strange kind of freedom that works for some and not for others? How can these protesters still be described as peaceful when there are multiple reports of violent incidents?

What kind of freedom pollutes the air with diesel fumes and unbearable noise?

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Police and most politicians have not taken the matter seriously. Only in the past few days, with increased pressure from local residents and the outrageous actions of the occupiers, some politicians started denouncing the occupation and exploring solutions to its end.

Too little too late

What we see of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ is only the tip of the iceberg. Below the surface, there is an entire logistical structure, including: well-organized financing, sympathy from American and Canadian political and religious groups, and tactical support from former military and law enforcement agents.

Leaders of the convoy include: a former officer from the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET), former police officers and members of the Armed Forces. INSET was created to thwart terror threats following 9/11 and includes top officials from CSIS, Canada’s spy agency, and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). The composition of the protestors might explain the leniency shown by politicians and police services in handling the occupation.

Opposition to the vaccine mandate is an excuse for the hidden agenda of fear and violence; I consider this convoy a declaration of war against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government.

It is now clearer than ever, that since 9/11, the only publicly perceived threat to Canadians is ‘Islamic terrorism’. We have been bombarded with and convinced of its habitual existence and gravity. It is considered an impeding threat to our way of life. We passed highly intrusive anti-terrorism legislation that expanded police powers to arrest actors, disrupt groups, and prevent attacks. Despite strong opposition by many human rights advocates that this legislation was wrong, unnecessary, and most of all, an infringement on human rights, politicians charged ahead and police forces weaponized it against Muslim communities.

Many activists, especially those in Indigenous and racialized communities, knew this legislation targeted Muslims and those contesting governmental policies like Indigenous land defenders. If anti-terrorism laws were really useful, and I am not advocating to enact them, they would be the ideal tools to use against these occupiers. The hateful ideology fuelling these protesters, their use of shadowy channels to finance their operations, the indoctrination of their children and their disloyalty towards law and order, are all reasons to disrupt and dismantle the ‘Freedom Convoy’.

Let me be clear. I am not advocating for the use of police force against peaceful protestors neither for enforcing anti-terrorism legislation. I am just showing (through an absurd argument) the flaws and the hypocrisy of a system that for two decades made of the Muslim community the bogeyman, meanwhile it left all kind of white supremacist violent groups to flourish.

In 2011, Occupy Ottawa did not received favourable or sympathetic media reports. Their peaceful means were not emphasised. Their demands were not taken seriously. They were brushed off as a bunch of left-wing radicals looking for attention with unreasonable motivations.Years later, we discovered that Occupy Ottawa protestors were subjects of police surveillance.

Today, the convoy, despite its overt violence and use of trucks like weapons, some media insist it is peaceful. Their demands are treated in the media as legitimate and their religious and political affiliations have not been highlighted.

It is these double standards that weaken our democracy.

If there is a lesson to be drawn from the ongoing occupation of Ottawa’s downtown, it is that anti-terrorism legislation is unconstitutional and ultimately, useless in protecting public safety. It is time to repeal these laws and hold a public debate about the meaning of freedom. Instead of laws that curtail our civil liberties, we should reflect on the importance of respecting our human rights to ensure both our safety and our security.