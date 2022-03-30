Do you have a labour story based in the Greater Toronto Area you’d like to pitch?

rabble.ca is teaming up with The Hoser and brand new Toronto publication The Green Line to commission an investigative labour story.

We’re currently accepting pitches that focus on young and/or underrepresented communities in the Greater Toronto Area. We’ll accept pitches on a range of labour-focused topics, including emerging and precarious workplace struggles, unionization, gig workers, unfair working conditions and more.

The piece will be published by all three outlets in September 2022, after which an event seeking dialogue and solutions from the community will be hosted in Toronto.

Deadine for pitches: April 11.

Wordcount: 3000

Payment: $1500

How to pitch: Please email [email protected] with your pitches. Please also include several clips of your previous work (ideally investigative or feature stories). Investigative and/or labour beat experience is strongly encouraged.

This is your chance to share the labour story you’ve been working on with a national audience! We encourage everyone interested to apply.

The Green Line is an independent, hyperlocal news outlet that investigates the way we live to help young Torontonians survive and thrive in a rapidly changing city. The Hoser is a new place online for Toronto Journalism featuring in depth stories about things that matter.