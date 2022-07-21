Hello fellow rabble rousers,

Before we launched rabble.ca, I was deeply involved in the fight to secure the most important victory the women’s movement in Canada has ever had – the legalization of abortion.

The recent U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade puts many other rights, not just a woman’s right to choose, under threat. This is not the time to become complacent.

Grassroots movements are the first line of offense for every political issue. That’s why rabble is so critical right now – they support progressive social movements by amplifying voices often overlooked in mainstream media.

rabble is free from corporate influences, paywalls and limits to content access. A community of mobilized readers lending their support ensures this dynamic media space remains open and accessible to all.

We are living in a time when democracy itself is at stake. Far-right extremism – white supremacy, racism, anti-Semitism, and misogyny – has been on the rise in Canada. Progressive independent media has never been more important.

For over 20 years, rabble has proudly maintained a focus on feminism, grassroots activism, labour rights, Indigenous solidarity and a progressive analysis of national politics.

