rabble.ca is an award-winning, national online publication for daily news and analysis –

and we believe that perspective matters. We are seeking an enthusiastic full-time Audience Engagement Editor with a vision for how to expand our audience and membership.

The ideal candidate for this position believes in the transformative power of journalism for social good. You have solid news judgment and a flair for writing engaging copy. You are resourceful, work independently, but also enjoy being part of a diverse, inter-generational team, and have a capacity for juggling—and delivering on—many projects simultaneously. You get energy from building community using CRM and other tools.

If this sounds like you, we encourage you to apply!

You’ll be the lead member of our audience development team and will work collaboratively to understand our audience and challenge our audience growth with measurable tests. You’ll look for opportunities to launch new email products that will reach new audiences while honing our existing onboarding and member engagement practices. You’ll perform routine list hygiene to keep our newsletter lists clean, effective and deliverable.

Just as important as experience, though, is a positive, problem-solving attitude and an

enjoyment of figuring out creative solutions with a great team. We work hard to foster a safe, inclusive workplace where the phrase ‘I don’t know, but here’s how I’m going to figure it out’ is music to our ears.

rabble.ca’s content is not hidden behind a paywall, and our revenue model relies on

building a community of readers who are willing to donate to pay for journalism.

The Audience Engagement Editor will join a remote office environment. There is an option to work from a rabble office space in Toronto; however, for the right candidate, this position can be based anywhere in Canada.

For a full list of role requirements, terms, and application details, please see this document.

Deadline for applications is April 18, 2022