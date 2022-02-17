The Canadian Online Publishing Awards (aka COPAs) has become the tip of the spear for the digital publishing industry in Canada by showcasing and helping Canadian content creators move the needle forward for their brands on the global stage.

We are thrilled to share the good news that rabble.ca won the 2021 Silver Award in the Best Community News Web Site (Media) category! Last year was a transformative one for rabble and we are so pleased that this didn’t go unnoticed.

We celebrated our 20th birthday, launched a new website, a book, and relaunched our flagship podcast, rabble radio. There was no shortage of coverage of social and political issues of the day; from the impacts of the ongoing pandemic, the increasing threats of the climate crisis, the discoveries of unmarked graves of Indigenous children at former residential schools, and another Canadian federal election that brought little change.

Congratulations to our 2021 team, including: Kim Elliott (Publisher), Chelsea Nash (Editor and Labour Reporter), Michelle Gregus (Guest Editor), Victoria Fenner (Podcast Producer), Meg Borthwick, (babble Moderator), Frank Preyde (babble Moderator), Maya Bhullar (Toolkit Editor), Shirley Marquez (Administration and Membership Coordinator), Mick Sweetman (Digital Engagement Specialist), Jase Tanner (Live video production), Amber Ellis (Operations Coordinator), Breanne Doyle (Managing Editor), Stephen Wentzell (National Politics Reporter), Karl Nerenberg (Parliamentary Reporter and Senior Editor, Politics) and Roxann Shapwaykeesic (2021 Jack Layton Journalism for Change Fellow).

“It’s an honour for rabble.ca to receive this recognition, and we thank each and every one of our team members for their dedication and exceptional work over the past year. We are so excited to see our efforts being publicly acknowledged on a larger scale,” says rabble.ca publisher Kim Elliott.

At rabble it’s always been about teamwork. Our organization was built on the efforts of journalists, writers, artists and activists across the country and has a unique role as non-profit media in reporting on national politics and stories from civil society. We feature some of the best new and emerging voices in Canada, together with the must-read voices of the left.

We are extremely proud of everyone from our contributors and columnists to those who each play a critical role behind the scenes of rabble, bringing grassroots progressive voices and perspectives to our audiences 365 days a year.

Of course none of this would be possible without the support of our loyal rabble readers and we are honoured to be celebrating this prestigious award with you!

We extend our congratulations to all of our colleagues and publications who were also nominated or received a 2021 COPA award. rabble.ca is certainly in good company in a diverse and thriving community of Canadian journalism.

