Are you passionate about the power of journalism for supporting transformative change? Do you find yourself noting how grassroots stories and worker voices are so often missing in mainstream media? Do you want to be part of a highly respected, independent, Canadian non-profit media organization that tells those stories?

If this sounds like you, read on.

Founded in 2001, rabble.ca, Canada’s pioneer in digital-only non-profit media, seeks an Labour Beat Reporter and Contributing Editor to join our small and dynamic team.

As a Labour Reporter, you will be working alongside our progressive editorial team to file a minimum of one story weekly on labour and worker-focus topics, from angles that are not usually covered in mainstream media. You may also participate in podcasts or live events. As a Contributing Editor on Labour, you will join story meetings, propose coverage, and may support editing of labour beat freelancer contributions.

The ideal candidate for this position is someone with a proven track record of national politics or labour/worker or social justice-focused journalism; someone with a strong sense of newsworthiness, and a passion for politics. We’re looking for someone detail-oriented and organized, and demonstrate excellent writing, copyediting and editing skills.

rabble.ca’s content is not hidden behind a paywall, and our revenue model relies on

building a community of readers who are willing to donate to pay for journalism.

The Labour Reporter and Contributing Editor will join a remote office environment. There is an option to work from a rabble office space in Toronto; however, for the right candidate, this position can be based anywhere in Canada.

For more information on the role and how to apply, see this.

Deadline for applications is March 31, 2022