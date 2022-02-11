Dear rabble readers,

I am writing today to ask for your much needed support of rabble’s ambitious annual winter fundraiser. We are only $10,000 away from reaching our goal of $50,000 and any contribution you can make, big or small, will help us get there!

As the co-President of rabble, I am proud to be part of an organization that is committed to amplifying the progressive voices of social justice movements with an emphasis on the stories of workers, and of underrepresented communities across the country. rabble’s community-driven journalism puts a spotlight on not only stories of resistance, but also those of hope.

Founded in 2001 and led by a lineage of women visionaries, rabble was one of the very first online news sources, blazing trails for a bright future of non-profit journalism in Canada. rabble covers the stories that matter to you – on global issues, on diversity and inclusion, on healthcare, climate change, Indigenous rights and the labour movement – stories often missing from the mainstream debate.

And we do all of this without a paywall or a subscription fee… How can this be possible, you might ask? Because of people just like you! The support from our loyal readers is truly the lifeline to rabble’s ongoing work.

If you are already a monthly supporter or have recently donated, on behalf of everyone at rabble I want to thank you for your generosity and ongoing commitment to independent media. But if you haven’t supported rabble yet, there’s no better time than now to join our community of dedicated and passionate change makers.

When everyone chips in, with even just a few dollars a month, big changes are possible. Our tried and true approach for over two decades has proven how much can be achieved when we all come together to support media democracy – quality journalism can ignite transformative political action.

For rabble, media democracy is not just about who owns the media but who has access to it. Paywalls and subscription fees would limit access to our news and views from many people who rely on us across the country, accelerating the digital divide we see happening in corporate media. Together, with your help, we are going to make sure that doesn’t happen at rabble.

We are proud of the diversity of supporters from coast to coast who keep rabble at the forefront of non-profit, community-driven, digital journalism. With the support from you and forward-thinking organizations who believe that the media can do better, rabble will continue amplifying the stories and voices that matter most to Canadians.

With gratitude,

Archana Rampure

co-President, on behalf of rabble’s board of directors



P.S. Please support rabble with a donation today. Any amount you can give will make a difference! If you can’t afford to donate right now, you can still help broaden rabble’s reach by sharing my letter with your family and friends.