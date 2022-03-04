Libby Davies interviews Sophie Harkat, wife of Mohamed Harkat, to discuss the ways life for the couple has been “turned upside down” for nearly two decades.

In December of 2002, Mohamed was taken into custody, suspected of being an al Qaeda sleeper agent. Although he denied any involvement with terrorism, he was arrested on a national security certificate and deemed to be a threat to national security. He has been imprisoned, and then under strict house arrest – all while never been shown evidence against him. Despite this, Sophie remains optimistic as the couple fight for the right to “live a normal life.”

“I still believe justice will prevail eventually. It may take time – it may take [all the] energy I have to get through this … but I feel there’s a purpose behind this. I feel we’re setting precedence. It’s not just our battle; it’s a battle for a lot of people.”

If you’d like to learn more, rabble.ca has featured extensive coverage about Mohamed Harkat’s case since 2011, including a piece by Sophie herself in 2015.

If you’d like to donate or find ways to support Mohamed and Sophie, visit their website: https://www.justiceforharkat.com.

If you like the show please consider subscribing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find your podcasts. And please, rate, review, share rabble radio with your friends — it takes two seconds to support independent media like rabble. Follow us on social media across channels @rabbleca. Or, if you have feedback for the show, get in touch anytime at [email protected]