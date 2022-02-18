It’s a week to show union love. Unions in the UK are celebrating HeartUnions Week. Plus: The AFL-CIO builds a union coalition to organize Amazon. Marc Bélanger shares the LabourStart which reports on union events around the world.

Song featured: ‘You Fascists Are Bound To Lose’.

