Labour unions around the world are showing their support for Ukrainian unions by staging demonstrations, fundraising and proposing solutions for peace. In this special programme international labour organizations which represent Canadian unions report on what they are doing to help unionists in the war-ravaged country.

RadioLabour is the international labour movement’s radio service. It reports on labour union events around the world with a focus on unions in the developing world. It partners with rabble to provide coverage of news of interest to Canadian workers.