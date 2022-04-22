An exiled labour leader and his union have been awarded the 2022 Arthur Svensson International Prize for Trade Union Rights. The plight of informal workers in the Philippines. The LabourStart Report about union events. And singing: ‘We Belong to the Union.”

RadioLabour is the international labour movement’s radio service. It reports on labour union events around the world with a focus on unions in the developing world. It partners with rabble to provide coverage of news of interest to Canadian workers.