This week on rabble radio, we’re bringing you an interview with long-time British Columbia politician Joy MacPhail.

MacPhail is best known for her roles in BC politics – but there is much more to her story. Many will remember her as Deputy Premier of British Columbia. MacPhail is a longtime member of the BC NDP, and member of the BC Legislative Assembly, representing Vancouver-Hastings.

Over her ground-breaking, and at times controversial career – that began in the BC labour movement before being elected to politics – she served as Minister of Finance, Minister of Education, Minister of Heath, Minister of Social Services and Seniors, and more. Currently, MacPhail chairs the ICBC board (the Insurance Corporation of BC), and is an owner of OUTtv, the world’s longest airing LGBTQ+ television network. She was appointed to the Order of Canada this past January where she was rec​​ognized for her “pioneering contributions to politics and for her tireless advocacy of underserved and marginalized communities”.

MacPhail speaks to fellow politician and friend, Libby Davies. Davies is also a life long political activist and politician, but at the municipal and federal levels. She was a long time Vancouver city councilor and former Deputy Leader and House Leader of the federal NDP, representing the riding of Vancouver East from 1997 to 2015. Davies is also a member of the Order of Canada.

MacPhail reflects on a lifetime of experiences as a woman in Canadian politics. She recounts the gender-biased scrutiny she faced from the media, and shares what it was like trying to balance being a mother while breaking ground for women in politics. She also discusses how she maintains motivation for positive change to this day.

