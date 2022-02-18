This week on rabble radio, Libby Davies interviews Paul Taylor, the executive director of FoodShare Toronto and a lifelong anti-poverty activist. They talk about how the pandemic has encouraged his non-profit to re-evaluate self-care days. They also discuss how activists should allow for room for fatigue and frustration during difficult times.

