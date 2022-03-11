Marc Bélanger explores when smelter workers in Trail fought for their right to a union and a collective agreement in the 1940s. Bélanger interviews author Ron Verzuh about his new book ‘Smelter Wars’ (published by University of Toronto Press), sharing the story and what lessons can be learned from it today.
RadioLabour is the international labour movement’s radio service. It reports on labour union events around the world with a focus on unions in the developing world. It partners with rabble to provide coverage of news of interest to Canadian workers.
