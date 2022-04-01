Marc Bélanger reports: The International Trade Union Confederation finished its 4th World Women’s Conference with a call for equal pay for work of equal value now. The new chief of the International Labour Organization wants decent work for informal workers. Plus the LabourStart Report about union events. And singing” ‘The Equal Pay Song.’

RadioLabour is the international labour movement’s radio service. It reports on labour union events around the world with a focus on unions in the developing world. It partners with rabble to provide coverage of news of interest to Canadian workers.