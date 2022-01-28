Also in RadioLabour’s Report for the week January 23-28, 2022:

* Bangladeshi garment workers need a living wage
* The LabourStart report about union events
* And singing: ‘Every Stitch”

Music: The Low Tide Drifters. Used by permission.

RadioLabour

RadioLabour, the long running Canadian-based international labour news program, partners with rabble to produce a weekly Canadian edition. The program is available every Friday afternoon.