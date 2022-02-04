UFCW Canada gets breakthrough agreement with Uber

UFCW will represent some 100,000 Uber drivers. Plus more labour news.

RadioLabour’s World Report: January 31 – February 4, 2022

* Using WhatsApp to fight domestic violence in India

* The LabourStart report about union events

* And rappin’: ‘A new Solidarity Forever’

Music: Ruben ‘Beny’ Esguerra and Pablo Godoy. UFCW. Used by permission.