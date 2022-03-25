Lana Payne, Unifor’s National Secretary-Treasurer reports on the investigation that former Unifor president Jerry Dias breached the union’s constitution.

Audio of Payne’s comments comes from the recent Unifor media conference, which was open to the public. A recording of the conference was sent to RadioLabour by Kathleen O’Keefe from Unifor.

