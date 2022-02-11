Using AI to privatize education

RadioLabour reports on how artificial intelligence is replacing teachers. Plus labour’s global fight for human rights. LabourStart’s report on events around the world is presented. And UnioNation sings: ‘She’s a Rebel Girl’.

RadioLabour is the international labour movement’s radio service. It reports on union issues and events with a focus on labour organizations in developing countries. It partners with rabble to provide coverage of union news of interest to Canadian workers.