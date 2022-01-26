The Medicine Hat woman who is the public face of the GoFundMe campaign that has now theoretically raised more than $5 million to support the “Freedom Convoy 2022” motorcade protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates remains a senior officer of the separatist-leaning Maverick Party.

The Maverick Party website identifies Tamara Lich as secretary of the party’s “Western Canadian Governing Council,” and even quoted her in a news release Monday defending her fundraising efforts.

When asked to comment on the intent of the convoy, Lich was quoted in the news release as saying the action wasn’t about COVID-19 or anti-vaccine rhetoric, but rather, “It is about restoring Canada’s rights and freedoms.”

The news release didn’t mention she’s also a party official.

However, it does state that the “Maverick Party is not directly involved in the ‘freedom convoy,’ although some Maverick members and supporters have chosen to support the convoy.”

“People with close ties to the Liberal Party have attacked the Maverick Party as being, ‘white supremist, [sic] separatists,'” the Maverick press release charged defensively. “We condemn all level of racism and extremism. Maverick Party is proud of our open and inclusive platform.”

The news release also claimed the party takes no position on COVID-19 vaccines, “but does support freedom-of-choice and a citizen’s right to decide what they do with their own bodies.”

Leah Murray, listed on the news release as the party’s public affairs contact, said in an email that the “Maverick Party has absolutely no association with the convoy.” She noted that the party also has no connection with the protest’s GoFundMe appeal or any funds it raises.

In a response to last Saturday’s post on the “Freedom Convoy” protest, Maverick Party Interim Leader Jay Hill complained that stories and commentary about the fund-raiser were “not only … an inaccurate and unjustified smear against Ms. Lich, but an attempt to frighten people away from consideration of the Maverick Party.”

Hill, former Conservative Party of Canada MP for Prince George—Peace River, accused this reporter and a trade publication news story it quoted of suggesting Lich holds extremist views “simply because she donates some of her time to raising public awareness through a peaceful protest.”

Notwithstanding the party news release’s claim that the Liberals have unfairly labelled it a separatist organization, Hill said in his comment on this blog that “Maverick is the only party willing to take strong positions to truly represent what’s best for the West. Yes, even daring to talk about western independence!”

Despite the party’s portrayal of the convoy protests as moderate and compatible with its policies, past social media statements by supporters are coming to light that suggest the protest harbours people with troubling associations with extreme identity politics.

For example, the Canadian Anti-Hate Network tweeted yesterday that the B.J. Ditcher whose name now appears as an organizer on the truck protest GoFundMe page alongside Lich is the same person identified in an August 2019 Toronto Star story about a People’s Party of Canada activist who claimed in offensive language at that party’s first national convention that “political Islam” had infiltrated both the federal Liberal and Conservative parties.

Global News yesterday reported that some right-wing activists hope to use the truck protest to duplicate the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill.

Others involved in the convoy appear to think they can overthrow the government of Canada by talking to the Governor General—a notion that will sound familiar to Albertans who experienced some of the opposition to premier Rachel Notley’s NDP government in 2016.

Hill did not respond directly to queries arising from his comments. Instead, Murray emailed a copy of the new release.

So Hill presumably chose not to indicate if he shared the view of the protest organizers, as stated on their crowd-funding page, that Canadians “are being mistreated and denied fundamental necessities to survive” by vaccine mandates.

Nor did he respond to a request to comment on the statement by the president of the Canadian Trucking Alliance that “disrupting the motoring public on highways and commerce at the border” is “not acceptable.”

Meanwhile, organizers who hope to get access to the large amount of cash they’ve been raising through the GoFundMe crowd-funding platform may have to wait.

The Canadian Press reported yesterday that while GoFundMe continues to allow donations to be made to Lich’s fund-raiser, it has frozen access to the funds.

“We require that fundraisers be transparent about the flow of funds and have a clear plan for how those funds will be spent,” a spokeswoman for the crowd-funding platform told CP’s reporter. “In this case, we are in touch with the organizer to verify that information.”

“Funds will be safely held until the organizer is able to provide the documentation to our team about how funds will be properly distributed,” Rachel Hollis said.

The convoy—variously described as having a few dozen to more than 100,000 trucks—is somewhere out there in the winter murk motoring toward Ottawa, where it is expected to arrive on the weekend. Police in Regina, which the convoy passed yesterday, said there were about 1,200 vehicles of various sizes in the group.