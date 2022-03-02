Join rabble.ca on March 10 at 7:30PM ET for Off the Hill! rabble’s live current affairs panel focuses this month on the topics you told us are top of mind: the Climate Crisis and the new, dire, IPCC report; the Russian invasion of Ukraine; and the rise of the alt-right in Canada. The news cycle is operating in extremes at the moment, and our panelists are here to break it down.

Joining the panel this month are MP Leah Gazan, rabble’s senior parliamentary reporter Karl Nerenberg, rabble contributor Chuka Ejeckam, and author Seth Klein. Off the Hill is co-hosted by Libby Davies and Robin Browne.

Thank you to everyone who participated in our audience survey. Your feedback informed the focus of this panel, and future panels will address some of the many priorities you told us you want to hear about.

Register in advance for this free event via Zoom to interact and share your comments and questions with the panelists. And mark you calendar for Off the Hill: March 10, 7:30 ET / 4:3PT

Off the Hill is a fast-paced live panel on current issues of national significance. It features guests and a discussion you won’t find anywhere else, centred on the impact politics and policy have on people, and on ways to mobilize to bring about progressive change in national politics — on and off the hill.

Meet our Off the Hill panel

Robin Browne is Off the Hill’s co-host. Robin is a communications professional and the co-lead of the 613-819 Black Hub, living in Ottawa. His blog is The “True” North.

Libby Davies is Off the Hill’s co-host and author of Outside In: a Political Memoir. She served as the MP for Vancouver East from 1997-2015, and is former NDP Deputy Leader and House Leader.

Leah Gazan is Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre. She is currently the NDP Critic for Children, Families, and Social Development, as well as the Deputy Critic for Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship. Leah has been a champion in the fight for a permanent guaranteed livable basic income in Canada and earlier this year was named to Maclean’s 2021 Power List. She was a prominent Winnipeg lead during Idle No More and co-founded the #WeCare campaign aimed at building public will to end violence against Indigenous women and girls. Leah is a member of Wood Mountain Lakota Nation, located in Saskatchewan, Treaty 4 territory.

Seth Klein is the Team Lead and Director of Strategy with the Climate Emergency Unit. Before this, he served 22 years as the founding director of the British Columbia office of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA). He is now a freelance policy consultant, speaker, researcher and writer, and author of A Good War: Mobilizing Canada for the Climate Emergency. He is also an adjunct professor with Simon Fraser University’s Urban Studies program.

Karl Nerenberg is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster and filmmaker, working in both English and French languages. He is rabble’s parliamentary correspondent and a regular Off the Hill panelist.

Chuka Ejeckam is a writer and policy researcher. His work focuses on inequity and inequality, drug policy, structural racism, and labour.