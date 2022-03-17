A press conference from the future: 350.org

On March 12, 2022, 350.org held a press conference in Vancouver. Here is a highlight reel of that event.

A description of the event from 350.org’s website:

“On March 12th 2022, 50 communities across the country brought forward our collective vision for a Just Transition to a green economy. From the Maritimes to the prairies to the West Coast, and all the points in between, thousands of people used theatre and art to send a big message. Together, we staged ribbon cutting ceremonies for the “Ministry of Just Transition,” held press conferences from the future, and organized imaginative green jobs fairs to show politicians, the media, and our own communities, what’s possible if our political leaders invested in a bold, ambitious Just Transition plan. “Our pressure is working. The day before our powerful actions, Trudeau’s Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced the next round of consultations on a Just Transition and job creation. This news demonstrated that we are successfully pushing the government to make progress toward a Just Transition. The bad news is that they still don’t have legislation or a clear plan to pass it. Let’s make sure the Trudeau government knows that we won’t back down until there is urgent and immediate action for a Just Transition.”

Speakers included filmmaker Avi Lewis; Vancouver City Councillor Christine Boyle; Burnaby City Councillor Alison Gnu; Kukpi7 Judy Wilson, Union of BC Indian Chiefs; and author Seth Klein, director of Climate Emergency Strategy and Team Lead at the Climate Emergency Unit.

The entire event can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bnb7r…

The music at the end of this video is courtesy of The Carnival Band.