El Jones: Has the “Freedom Convoy” changed how public views defunding the police?

An excerpt of El Jones from the recent rabble politics panel, Off the Hill: From the ‘Freedom Convoy’ to the federal budget.

El Jones is a poet, journalist, professor and activist living in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Her work has appeared in Halifax Examiner, Huffington Post Canada, the Globe and Mail. She is also the author of poetry collection: Live from the Afrikan Resistance! She is also the chair of the 15-person sub-committee in Halifax responsible for drawing up the report: Defunding the Police: Defining the Way Forward for HRM (Halifax Regional Municipality). The 218-page report features 36 recommendations to reallocate resources away from the police to more appropriate service providers.

In this clip, Jones speaks about how the police’s response to recent events in Ottawa may have more Canadians reconsidering defunding the police.

The entire webinar can be viewed at rabble.ca/rabbletv. Off The Hill is rabble.ca’s live monthly panel which delves into current issues of national political significance through a progressive lens. Discussions are centred on impacts of politics and policy on people, and on mobilizing to bring about progressive change. The panel is hosted by alternating hosts, Libby Davies and Robin Browne.

