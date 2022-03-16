Leah Gazan: Being honest about the rise of the alt-right in Canada

An excerpt of MP Leah Gazan from the recent rabble politics panel, Off the Hill: In the extreme.

Leah Gazan is Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre. She is currently the NDP Critic for Children, Families, and Social Development, as well as the Deputy Critic for Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship. Leah has been a champion in the fight for a permanent guaranteed livable basic income in Canada and earlier this year was named to Maclean’s 2021 Power List. She was a prominent Winnipeg lead during Idle No More and co-founded the #WeCare campaign aimed at building public will to end violence against Indigenous women and girls. Leah is a member of Wood Mountain Lakota Nation, located in Saskatchewan, Treaty 4 territory.

The entire webinar can be viewed on rabbletv. Off The Hill is rabble’s live monthly panel which delves into current issues of national political significance through a progressive lens. Discussions are centred on impacts of politics and policy on people, and on mobilizing to bring about progressive change. The panel is hosted by alternating hosts, Libby Davies and Robin Browne.

