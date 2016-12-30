Today's Top Picks On rabble

Canadian political surprises of 2016 | Dec 30 2016 | Karl Nerenberg | Here are a half dozen, from a separatist leader quitting to Trudeau elbowing, with trade-sceptical Wallonians and leader-dumping NDP delegates in between. Plus pipelines, a Senator, and more.

Why 2017 will be a make-or-break year for Internet freedom | Jan 2 2017 | David Christopher, Digital Freedom Update | 2017 is here, and it's clear it will be a make-or-break year for Internet freedom. Let's take a look at some of the big challenges ahead.
Obama's expulsion of Russian 'spies' from the U.S. is deeply ironic | Dec 30 2016 | David J. Climenhaga | There are a lot of people you can blame for Donald Trump -- including the Democrats for running a candidate like Hillary Clinton. But the Russians?
Joseph Boyden and the identity trap | Dec 30 2016 | J. Baglow | The Joseph Boyden imbroglio raises fundamental questions about identity.
David Christopher
Why 2017 will be a make-or-break year for Internet freedom | Jan 2 2017 | David Christopher|Digital Freedom Update | 2017 is here, and it's clear it will be a make-or-break year for Internet freedom. Let's take a look at some of the big challenges ahead.
Amy Goodman
Donald Trump may have started a new arms race | Dec 30 2016 | Amy Goodman|Denis Moynihan | The President-elect's vague tweet set off alarms around the world, necessitating a cadre of his inner circle to flood the airwaves with now-routine attempts to explain what their boss "really meant."
Rick Salutin
Joke news provides hope among stories on "fake news" | Dec 30 2016 | Rick Salutin | Stories about fake news as a major problem, are fake news.
Public pain and collective rage at the end of 2016 | Dec 29 2016 | Liz Kessler | It's not safe for everyone to be open about mental illnesses and pain. But for those of us who can, we need to be open, and we need to create the space for others to be open, too.
feminism
Dec 6 2016
Erin Wunker's debut book a powerful account of feminism in 2016
"Notes from a Feminist Killjoy" is an answer to what is needed now -- a self-consciously contingent rejoinder to the question of "who needs feminism?"
Poverty
Oct 27 2016
'Evicted' probes the multiple dimensions of the housing crisis
In "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City" sociologist Matthew Desmond offers a critical examination of urban poverty and homelessness told through the stories of eight families.
Indigenous
Sep 15 2016
The words of truth and reconciliation need to be put into action
New collection "In This Together: Fifteen Stories of Truth and Reconciliation" describes what reconciliation can mean to the individual. But are words enough? Our reviewer says it's time for action.

What was the biggest progressive win from 2016?

Hey, let's make a rule, OK? No more talking about how lousy 2016 is. We get it. It sucked. And while we're at it, let's wear off the phrase "dumpster fire" forever. We don't need it! We're moving on.

The fact is there were a lot of things in 2016 worth celebrating. Michael Stewart's optimistic look back at some of the biggest victories last year is a good place to start. Northern Gateway's finally dead. Black Lives Matter showed Canada what civil disobedience can do. We got a national inquriy for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. The Standing Rock Sioux shocked the world.

So let's take a moment this holiday to reflect on what we've won, even as the rest of the world crumbles around us. So what's your favourite progressive victory of 2016?

