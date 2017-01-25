Today's Top Picks On rabble

Does a Canadian federal party leader need to speak French? | Jan 25 2017 | Karl Nerenberg | There are serious candidates or potential candidates for the leadership of both the Conservatives and the NDP who do not speak French. Does that make sense in 2017?

Trump and Trudeau's 'stealth privatization' will be at the taxpayer's expense | Jan 26 2017 | Alex Hemingway | If Trump's infrastructure plan is a "privatization scam," what should we call ours?
We need to work less to live better | Jan 25 2017 | David Suzuki | A lot needs to be done to reform our economic systems and to address critical issues like pollution and climate change. Reducing work hours is one way to make substantial gains.
Support by Rachel Notley for Donald Trump's Keystone XL Pipeline decision may be unnerving, but it's politics | Jan 25 2017 | David J. Climenhaga | Get used to it. As Otto von Bismarck famously observed, politics is "the art of the possible, the attainable, the art of the next best."
  • Hospital Employees' Union
There’s a crisis in our seniors’ care homes.
Jan 22 2017 | Four out of five care homes in B.C. don’t receive enough funding to meet the government’s minimum staffing guidelines. Join the HEU's Care Can't Wait campaign.
  • United Steelworkers
Demand a public inquiry
Jan 22 2017 | The Babine and Lakeland sawmills killed 4 workers and injured 44 workers. Demand justice for these workers, their families, and their communities
  • Inter Pares
Philippines: Stop the extra-judicial killings
Jan 22 2017 | According to Amnesty International, in the first 100 days of Duterte's presidency, there have been over 3000 victims of extrajudicial killings, 35 killings per day.
June Chua
'Rise' series documents frontlines of Indigenous movements | Jan 25 2017 | June Chua | Rise is a fantastic new series that covers a resurgent Indigenous cultural urgency, filmed by Toronto's Christopher Yapp and executive directed by award-winning filmmaker Michelle Latimer.
Wayne MacPhail
Lies, truth and alternative facts: Trump's bad weekend | Jan 25 2017 | Wayne MacPhail | Over the course of one weekend the press has realized the game has changed, social media killed it with savage, pointed satire and fact-checking of Trump's press secretary shredded his credibility.
Duncan Cameron
Trumponomics unsettles Trudeau with threats to Canada-U.S. trade | Jan 24 2017 | Duncan Cameron | With the advent of Donald Trump, international trade has taken centre stage in U.S. politics. Trumponomics suggests that the rest of the world has been cheating the U.S. out of jobs and wealth.
Recently Published Podcasts
face2face
Julian Baggini on 'The Edge of Reason,' radical skepticism and a post-truth society
Talking Radical Radio
Canada 150 and the violation of an Algonquin Anishinaabe sacred site
Redeye
Community-owned wind project folds after Saskatchewan gives go ahead to natural gas plant
Trump and Trudeau's 'stealth privatization' will be at the taxpayer's expense | Jan 26 2017 | Alex Hemingway | If Trump's infrastructure plan is a "privatization scam," what should we call ours?
Does a Canadian federal party leader need to speak French? | Jan 25 2017 | Karl Nerenberg | There are serious candidates or potential candidates for the leadership of both the Conservatives and the NDP who do not speak French. Does that make sense in 2017?
Support by Rachel Notley for Donald Trump's Keystone XL Pipeline decision may be unnerving, but it's politics | Jan 25 2017 | David J. Climenhaga | Get used to it. As Otto von Bismarck famously observed, politics is "the art of the possible, the attainable, the art of the next best."
Trump's hateful campaign paved the way to Keystone XL's rebirth -- while Trudeau applauds | Jan 25 2017 | Michael Stewart | As Premier Notley and PM Trudeau cheer the rebirth of Keystone XL, don't forget the wave of racism, sexism and hate that delivered this prize.
feminism
Dec 6 2016
Erin Wunker's debut book a powerful account of feminism in 2016
"Notes from a Feminist Killjoy" is an answer to what is needed now -- a self-consciously contingent rejoinder to the question of "who needs feminism?"
Poverty
Oct 27 2016
'Evicted' probes the multiple dimensions of the housing crisis
In "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City" sociologist Matthew Desmond offers a critical examination of urban poverty and homelessness told through the stories of eight families.
Indigenous
Sep 15 2016
The words of truth and reconciliation need to be put into action
New collection "In This Together: Fifteen Stories of Truth and Reconciliation" describes what reconciliation can mean to the individual. But are words enough? Our reviewer says it's time for action.

What policy are you most excited to see Kevin O'Leary implement?

We did it, Canada! We got Kevin O'Leary to come back to the Great White North.

As candidate number 14 in a field chock full of real humans, O'Leary says he wants to come home (No, not Boston, L.A. or New York. Canada) and run our country, starting with the Conservative leadership. I know you're as excited as I am to find out which of the insulting, idiotic and ghastly things he has said (mostly on the CBC) will make up his policy platform. Will it be making unions illegal? Turning the Canadian Senate into a for-profit sweatshop? Or the real peach, dumping more than half of Canada into dire poverty so that they can use it for "motivation"?

Whatever you like best, there are some real innovative and stupid ideas in that brain of O'Leary's that will surely move Canadian political discourse even further to the absurd right. So which is your favourite?

Choices

