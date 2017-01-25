Today's Top Picks On rabble

Active Discussions on Babble
What policy are you most excited to see Kevin O'Leary implement?
We did it, Canada! We got Kevin O'Leary to come back to the Great White North.
As candidate number 14 in a field chock full of real humans, O'Leary says he wants to come home (No, not Boston, L.A. or New York. Canada) and run our country, starting with the Conservative leadership. I know you're as excited as I am to find out which of the insulting, idiotic and ghastly things he has said (mostly on the CBC) will make up his policy platform. Will it be making unions illegal? Turning the Canadian Senate into a for-profit sweatshop? Or the real peach, dumping more than half of Canada into dire poverty so that they can use it for "motivation"?
Whatever you like best, there are some real innovative and stupid ideas in that brain of O'Leary's that will surely move Canadian political discourse even further to the absurd right. So which is your favourite?