Today's Top Picks On rabble

Build the opposition to Trumpism in Canada | Feb 3 2017 | Maya Bhullar | New networks of organizers are building locally and globally to oppose the attacks on everything we believe in. Here are some Canada-focused tools to fight back against Trumpism.

Wildrose reaction to proposed raise for front-line health workers illustrates the party's rightward shift | Feb 5 2017 | David J. Climenhaga | The days when party leaders like Danielle Smith and Rob Anderson expressed support for front-line health care workers, are clearly over.
Electoral reform and the Quebec massacre: What's the link? | Feb 4 2017 | Ehab Lotayef | Electoral reform that "makes every vote count" strengthens minorities. Yet it is abandoned at the same time the Muslim minority is told it would be heard.
Unmasking the extreme right threatening U.S. liberal democracy | Feb 3 2017 | Rick Salutin | In the interest of knowing your enemy, here are some thoughts on what former Breitbart CEO Steve Bannon, a.k.a. Trump's Brain, represents.
  • Mining Watch
International organizations celebrate precedent-setting step toward justice in civil suit against Tahoe Resources in Canada for violence in Guatemala
Jan 29 2017 | Canadian and US civil society organizations welcome a British Columbia Court of Appeals’ decision that Vancouver is the preferred forum for a civil suit to be heard against Tahoe Resources
  • Upstream
The health case for basic income
Jan 29 2017 | According to UpStream, A well-designed basic income program would certainly simplify the complex labyrinth of programs and barriers to their access currently faced by people living in poverty.
  • Canadians for Tax Fairness
Snow-Washing: Canada is the New Tax Haven
Jan 29 2017 | Tax advisers around the world are touting shell companies in Canada to help mask a client's assets and business dealings.
Rick Salutin
Unmasking the extreme right threatening U.S. liberal democracy | Feb 3 2017 | Rick Salutin | In the interest of knowing your enemy, here are some thoughts on what former Breitbart CEO Steve Bannon, a.k.a. Trump's Brain, represents.
Amy Goodman
Frederick Douglass inspires resistance in the face of Trump oppression | Feb 2 2017 | Amy Goodman|Denis Moynihan | The spirit of resistance for which Frederick Douglass is best remembered is alive and well, and is directed squarely against the Trump administration.
David Christopher
How community broadband can deliver faster, cheaper Internet for all Canadians | Feb 1 2017 | David Christopher|Digital Freedom Update | A landmark ruling from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has thrown the door open for communities across Canada to take their digital future into their own hands.
The radical right has always been on the radar, just not in the media | Feb 2 2017 | Caroline Biotteau | After a white, male Quebecker enamoured with Trump and the alt-right murdered six people in a mosque Sunday evening, it took many by surprise. It shouldn't have.
feminism
Dec 6 2016
Erin Wunker's debut book a powerful account of feminism in 2016
"Notes from a Feminist Killjoy" is an answer to what is needed now -- a self-consciously contingent rejoinder to the question of "who needs feminism?"
Poverty
Oct 27 2016
'Evicted' probes the multiple dimensions of the housing crisis
In "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City" sociologist Matthew Desmond offers a critical examination of urban poverty and homelessness told through the stories of eight families.
Indigenous
Sep 15 2016
The words of truth and reconciliation need to be put into action
New collection "In This Together: Fifteen Stories of Truth and Reconciliation" describes what reconciliation can mean to the individual. But are words enough? Our reviewer says it's time for action.

Ottawa
Feb 7 2017 - 6:00pm
Octopus book club: Worldly Goods by Alice Pattersen
Toronto
Feb 7 2017 - 6:30pm
Rowers Reading Series
Ottawa
Feb 8 2017 - 7:30pm
Hope Has Two Daughters with Monia Mazigh and Adrian Harewood
Vancouver
Feb 14 2017 - 12:00pm
DTES Annual Women's Memorial March
Vancouver
Feb 21 2017 - 6:00pm
The Reconciliation Industry

How does Canada move forward after the Quebec mosque attack?

On Sunday evening, Canadians saw their national myths of tolerance, multiculturalism and liberalism shattered when a young man enamoured with Donald Trump and white nationalism murdered six people in a Quebec mosque.

As the victims and their family mourn and the rest of the country recovers from the shock, many have pointed out that this event did not occur in isolation. Canadian Conservatives have been stoking the fires of Islamophobia for years. The RCMP have been busy entrapping Muslim youth instead of keeping us safe from xenophobia. And there are over 100 right-wing extremist groups operating in Canada right now.

It is important to hold those implicated in this tragedy to account, but what changes do we have to make -- urgently -- to ensure this kind of attack doesn't happen in Canada again?

