Today's Top Picks On rabble

Dear beloved resistance: We are stronger together | Jan 27 2017 | Sofia Ali-Khan | Here are some uncomfortable truths, and some thoughts on what we need to do about them to succeed in the fight against Trump.

PC leadership campaign rattles uncomfortably toward a seemingly inevitable Jason Kenney victory | Jan 27 2017 | David J. Climenhaga | Wildrose Leader Brian Jean and PC leadership candidates Richard Starke and Stephen Khan all made significant announcements today as the Jason Kenney juggernaut rolls on.
Buffoon or manipulator, Trump rightfully inspires fear | Jan 27 2017 | Rick Salutin | Which Trump were you watching last weekend? The moronic mediocrity or the shrewd new president who dealt with an economic abyss that no one else over the past 30 years dared touch?
  • Mining Watch
International organizations celebrate precedent-setting step toward justice in civil suit against Tahoe Resources in Canada for violence in Guatemala
Jan 29 2017 | Canadian and US civil society organizations welcome a British Columbia Court of Appeals’ decision that Vancouver is the preferred forum for a civil suit to be heard against Tahoe Resources
  • Upstream
The health case for basic income
Jan 29 2017 | According to UpStream, A well-designed basic income program would certainly simplify the complex labyrinth of programs and barriers to their access currently faced by people living in poverty.
  • Canadians for Tax Fairness
Snow-Washing: Canada is the New Tax Haven
Jan 29 2017 | Tax advisers around the world are touting shell companies in Canada to help mask a client's assets and business dealings.
Rick Salutin
Celia Chandler
Henceforth legalese should not be used -- i.e., it should cease, desist and be at an end | Jan 26 2017 | Celia Chandler|Pro Bono | Law is a tool. Lawyers and judges have a responsibility to talk and write clearly so that others can effectively use the tool.
Amy Goodman
Pipeline resistance grows as Trump revives Keystone XL and Dakota Access megaprojects | Jan 26 2017 | Amy Goodman|Denis Moynihan | It will take more than the stroke of Trump's pen to quash the vigorous resistance to the Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines, or the growing global demand for urgent action to combat climate change.
In Greenspon report, corporate media blames everything but itself | Jan 27 2017 | Nick Fillmore | In his new report, Greenspon has the nerve to write that Canada needs mainstream media to protect democracy. Who endorsed Stephen Harper for a fifth term again?
PC leadership campaign rattles uncomfortably toward a seemingly inevitable Jason Kenney victory | Jan 27 2017 | David J. Climenhaga | Wildrose Leader Brian Jean and PC leadership candidates Richard Starke and Stephen Khan all made significant announcements today as the Jason Kenney juggernaut rolls on.
Canada's right doubtless dismayed as The Economist boots the U.S.A. off its list of 'full democracies' | Jan 26 2017 | David J. Climenhaga | The Economist didn't blame the decline in American democracy on Donald Trump. They blamed Donald Trump on the decline in American democracy.
feminism
Dec 6 2016
Erin Wunker's debut book a powerful account of feminism in 2016
"Notes from a Feminist Killjoy" is an answer to what is needed now -- a self-consciously contingent rejoinder to the question of "who needs feminism?"
Poverty
Oct 27 2016
'Evicted' probes the multiple dimensions of the housing crisis
In "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City" sociologist Matthew Desmond offers a critical examination of urban poverty and homelessness told through the stories of eight families.
Indigenous
Sep 15 2016
The words of truth and reconciliation need to be put into action
New collection "In This Together: Fifteen Stories of Truth and Reconciliation" describes what reconciliation can mean to the individual. But are words enough? Our reviewer says it's time for action.

What lessons should we take away from the anti-Trump protests last weekend?

Look, I'm going to level with you. This was a hard week. Executive orders cancelling global abortion funding, banning visas from Muslim-majority countries, reviving Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, and greenlighting construction on a Mexico-U.S. border wall. And the week's not done. It's like my coal-mining grandfather used to say, "Each day is better than the one that comes after it." He died of the black lung.

Anyway, there are signs of hope. Millions, literally millions marched worldwide last weekend to say: "NOPE." In a stirring testimony, Sophia Reuss called the weekend the birth of a new, radically inclusive left. It wasn't without its hiccups though -- it was criticized as too white, too cis-centric and not self-reflective enough.

But by most accounts, these hiccups have been turned into opportunities for growth. We're looking for the next step, the next chance to resist. So what did last weekend teach us?

