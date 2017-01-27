Today's Top Picks On rabble

Active Discussions on Babble
What lessons should we take away from the anti-Trump protests last weekend?
Look, I'm going to level with you. This was a hard week. Executive orders cancelling global abortion funding, banning visas from Muslim-majority countries, reviving Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, and greenlighting construction on a Mexico-U.S. border wall. And the week's not done. It's like my coal-mining grandfather used to say, "Each day is better than the one that comes after it." He died of the black lung.
Anyway, there are signs of hope. Millions, literally millions marched worldwide last weekend to say: "NOPE." In a stirring testimony, Sophia Reuss called the weekend the birth of a new, radically inclusive left. It wasn't without its hiccups though -- it was criticized as too white, too cis-centric and not self-reflective enough.
But by most accounts, these hiccups have been turned into opportunities for growth. We're looking for the next step, the next chance to resist. So what did last weekend teach us?