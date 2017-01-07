Today's Top Picks On rabble

Ezra Levant keeps shooting himself in the foot, again and again | Jan 7 2017 | John Gordon Miller | The latest libel suit against Levant, filed by Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East, suggests he never met a fact he didn't distrust

Even some farm leaders admit the Alberta NDP's notorious Bill 6 is an improvement | Jan 9 2017 | David J. Climenhaga | It's time for the NDP to get over their rude welcome to governing and get back to implementing the progressive agenda they were elected to enact.
Getting on -- and getting over the ageism that comes with it | Jan 9 2017 | J. Baglow | Ageism is no joke. Take it from me.
Preventing chronic pain in the workplace would go long way in solving prescription opioid crisis | Jan 6 2017 | Penney Kome | the U.S. and to some extent Canada still don't have workplace regulations to protect workers from chronic pain.
  • Canadian Health Coalition
New Brunswick is the grinch that stole a national health accord
Jan 7 2017 | The Canadian Health Coalition is discouraged by the announcement that the New Brunswick government has signed a bilateral health deal with the Federal government.
  • National Union of Public and General Employees
Difficult holiday week at North Fraser Pretrial Centre
Jan 7 2017 | As part of the B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union (BCGEU/NUPGE) campaign against violence in prisons, the union is highlighting several incidents that took place over the holiday season.
  • Toronto and York Region Labour Council
A historic milestone -- Community Benefits Agreement announcement
Dec 22 2016 | Ontario has finalized an agreement with government agencies, business, labour and the local community to help local people along the Eglinton Crosstown LRT transit corridor get project jobs.
Murray Dobbin
Transformative change in 2017 starts with community | Jan 6 2017 | Murray Dobbin | To enact transformational change we have to radically shift the way we engage people and move away from presenting them with problems to talking about possibilities.
Rick Salutin
Justin Trudeau may be the last neoliberal standing | Jan 6 2017 | Rick Salutin | Like the Clintons and Blair, Trudeau exudes empathy for the excluded -- while clinging fiercely to (free) trade deals.
Brian Iler
Public interest should be central to regulation of charities' political activities | Jan 5 2017 | Brian Iler|Pro Bono | Charities, as advocates for the public interest, should be at least as unfettered as the voices of private interests when engaging in advocacy that advances their charitable purposes.
