2016 was a big year for electoral reform. 2017 could be the foundation of a legacy. | Jan 20 2017 | Kelly Carmichael | Here’s how the new Minister of Democratic Institutions, MP Karina Gould, can chart a successful path forward.

Today's Top Picks On rabble

The Teflon Donald | Jan 21 2017 | Scott Stager Piatkowski | Why it was so hard for his opponents to put a dent in Donald Trump's support.
Athabasca U's future seems brighter as Saskatchewan prof named to conduct sustainability review | Jan 20 2017 | David J. Climenhaga | Ken Coates is the Canada Research Chair in Regional Innovation at the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy at the University of Saskatchewan.
W.H. Auden's poetry resonates on Trump's inauguration day | Jan 20 2017 | Rick Salutin | How did Auden (W.H.) get it so right? He died in 1973, but his lines come to mind during the 21st century's most wracked moments.
more

~ Advertising ~
  • United Food and Commercial Workers
Activists build momentum to close the gender wage gap
Jan 17 2017 | UFCW Canada activists recently met with allies in the Ontario Equal Pay Coalition to strategize for the year ahead to end the gender wage gap that is so prevalent in non-union workplaces.
  • Public Service Alliance of Canada
Let’s make child care a reality for all who need it
Jan 17 2017 | It’s time to take action! Send a message to your elected representatives to demand a national framework for early learning and child care that is universal and affordable for all.
  • Mining Watch
Mount Polley Disaster Stunner: Federal Government Moves To Stop MiningWatch Presenting Evidence To Court
Jan 17 2017 | The 2014 Mount Polley Mine disaster had a huge ecological impact. The Crown announced that it is moving to stay Mining Watch’s charges against the B.C. government and Mount Polley. Take action.
more
~ Advertising ~
Linda McQuaig
The trouble with 'populist' billionaires is they serve the same old corporate interests | Jan 20 2017 | Linda McQuaig | Trump's surprise election has alerted us to the depth of dissatisfaction with the status quo. But will Trump and his crowd get to define and shape that anti-status quo sentiment?
Rick Salutin
W.H. Auden's poetry resonates on Trump's inauguration day | Jan 20 2017 | Rick Salutin | How did Auden (W.H.) get it so right? He died in 1973, but his lines come to mind during the 21st century's most wracked moments.
Matthew Behrens
'Rule of law' racism, C-51 and the coming resistance wave | Jan 19 2017 | Matthew Behrens | Those who wish to honour and preserve life on the planet are up against government and private sector players who view actions to protect the land, air and water as terrorist acts.
more

Active Discussions on Babble

Sean in Ottawa commented on:
Brain cancers and smart technology
sherpa-finn commented on:
January 21 demonstrations in your town or city
Sean in Ottawa commented on:
NATO - the evil alliance and why Canada should leave it.
Visit more active babble topics

Recently Published Podcasts
radio book lounge
Blood of Extraction: Canadian Imperialism in Latin America
Talking Radical Radio
Empowering girls and young women in Nova Scotia
face2face
Elisa Paloschi on her new film 'Driving with Selvi,' child marriage and being in the moment
Visit more podcasts

The rabble blogs

Scott Piatkowski's picture
The Teflon Donald | Jan 21 2017 | Scott Stager Piatkowski | Why it was so hard for his opponents to put a dent in Donald Trump's support.
djclimenhaga's picture
Athabasca U's future seems brighter as Saskatchewan prof named to conduct sustainability review | Jan 20 2017 | David J. Climenhaga | Ken Coates is the Canada Research Chair in Regional Innovation at the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy at the University of Saskatchewan.
the views expressed's picture
2016 was a big year for electoral reform. 2017 could be the foundation of a legacy. | Jan 20 2017 | Kelly Carmichael | Here’s how the new Minister of Democratic Institutions, MP Karina Gould, can chart a successful path forward.
djclimenhaga's picture
Alberta Tories on the brink of dumping Jason Kenney? Not a chance. | Jan 20 2017 | David J. Climenhaga | Prediction: Jason Kenney will get a tougher fight from Brian Jean, the leader of the Wildrose Party, than he will from the demoralized PCs.
feminism
Dec 6 2016
Erin Wunker's debut book a powerful account of feminism in 2016
"Notes from a Feminist Killjoy" is an answer to what is needed now -- a self-consciously contingent rejoinder to the question of "who needs feminism?"
Poverty
Oct 27 2016
'Evicted' probes the multiple dimensions of the housing crisis
In "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City" sociologist Matthew Desmond offers a critical examination of urban poverty and homelessness told through the stories of eight families.
Indigenous
Sep 15 2016
The words of truth and reconciliation need to be put into action
New collection "In This Together: Fifteen Stories of Truth and Reconciliation" describes what reconciliation can mean to the individual. But are words enough? Our reviewer says it's time for action.

Current rabble poll

What policy are you most excited to see Kevin O'Leary implement?

We did it, Canada! We got Kevin O'Leary to come back to the Great White North.

As candidate number 14 in a field chock full of real humans, O'Leary says he wants to come home (No, not Boston, L.A. or New York. Canada) and run our country, starting with the Conservative leadership. I know you're as excited as I am to find out which of the insulting, idiotic and ghastly things he has said (mostly on the CBC) will make up his policy platform. Will it be making unions illegal? Turning the Canadian Senate into a for-profit sweatshop? Or the real peach, dumping more than half of Canada into dire poverty so that they can use it for "motivation"?

Whatever you like best, there are some real innovative and stupid ideas in that brain of O'Leary's that will surely move Canadian political discourse even further to the absurd right. So which is your favourite?

Choices

rabble.ca sustaining partners

rabble.ca exists thanks to the support of individual and organizational supporters. Our sustaining and supporting partners provide the funding essential to keeping a functioning independent media. If independent media is important to you, please consider supporting our work.
BC Government and Services Employee's Union
Council of Canadians
CUPE
CUPW
National Union of Public and General Employees
OSSTF
Public Service Alliance of Canada
UNIFOR
United Steelworkers

rabble.ca supporting partners

rabble.ca exists thanks to the support of individual and organizational supporters. Our sustaining and supporting partners provide the funding essential to keeping a functioning independent media. If independent media is important to you, please considersupporting our work.
Hospital Employee's Union

find rabble in your community