Today's Top Picks On rabble

Trudeau should rescind safe country status for U.S., and all others | Jan 31 2017 | Karl Nerenberg | Amnesty has suggested rescinding the status of safe third country of origin for the U.S. The government should go further and scrap Harper's safe designated country of origin provision.

How community broadband can deliver faster, cheaper Internet for all Canadians | Feb 1 2017 | David Christopher, Digital Freedom Update | A landmark ruling from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has thrown the door open for communities across Canada to take their digital future into their own hands.
Indigenous people are fighting for us all | Feb 1 2017 | David Suzuki | It's ironic that after a history of facing genocidal policies, North America's original peoples are leading a struggle on behalf of us all.
For a mild-mannered guy, Stephen Khan's farewell to the PC leadership race was remarkably blunt | Feb 1 2017 | David J. Climenhaga | Former Progressive Leadership candidate Stephen Khan says there's "something" about Jason Kenney's campaign that attracts bigots and extremists.
  • Mining Watch
International organizations celebrate precedent-setting step toward justice in civil suit against Tahoe Resources in Canada for violence in Guatemala
Jan 29 2017 | Canadian and US civil society organizations welcome a British Columbia Court of Appeals’ decision that Vancouver is the preferred forum for a civil suit to be heard against Tahoe Resources
  • Upstream
The health case for basic income
Jan 29 2017 | According to UpStream, A well-designed basic income program would certainly simplify the complex labyrinth of programs and barriers to their access currently faced by people living in poverty.
  • Canadians for Tax Fairness
Snow-Washing: Canada is the New Tax Haven
Jan 29 2017 | Tax advisers around the world are touting shell companies in Canada to help mask a client's assets and business dealings.
David Christopher
Duncan Cameron
Making nice with Washington is not a foreign policy | Jan 31 2017 | Duncan Cameron | There has been no indication from Team Trudeau that it wants to add value to world politics, only that it wants to protect the status quo in relations with the U.S.
Rick Salutin
Buffoon or manipulator, Trump rightfully inspires fear | Jan 27 2017 | Rick Salutin | Which Trump were you watching last weekend? The moronic mediocrity or the shrewd new president who dealt with an economic abyss that no one else over the past 30 years dared touch?
6079_Smith_W commented on:
+++ BABBLE PROPOSAL +++
Martin N. commented on:
Kinder Morgan Pipleline Project
6079_Smith_W commented on:
What would be considered "anti-imperialist" positions re: Russia?
Talking Radical Radio
Cockroach Zine: DIY feminist publishing
face2face
Robert Osborne talks about addiction, making choices and the fentanyl epidemic in Canada
Green Majority Radio
International cooperation in the age of Trump
djclimenhaga's picture
David Suzuki's picture
shenaz kermalli's picture
'We feel unsafe now': Quebec Muslims respond to mosque terror attack | Feb 1 2017 | Shenaz Kermalli | In the aftermath of the attack, one of the worst ever on Canadian soil, Muslims across Quebec said they felt fearful on a level they had never experienced before.
karl nerenberg's picture
feminism
Dec 6 2016
Erin Wunker's debut book a powerful account of feminism in 2016
"Notes from a Feminist Killjoy" is an answer to what is needed now -- a self-consciously contingent rejoinder to the question of "who needs feminism?"
Poverty
Oct 27 2016
'Evicted' probes the multiple dimensions of the housing crisis
In "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City" sociologist Matthew Desmond offers a critical examination of urban poverty and homelessness told through the stories of eight families.
Indigenous
Sep 15 2016
The words of truth and reconciliation need to be put into action
New collection "In This Together: Fifteen Stories of Truth and Reconciliation" describes what reconciliation can mean to the individual. But are words enough? Our reviewer says it's time for action.

Vancouver
Feb 4 2017 - 6:30pm
Love Over Fear: Rally Against Islamophobia
Ottawa
Feb 7 2017 - 6:00pm
Octopus book club: Worldly Goods by Alice Pattersen
Toronto
Feb 7 2017 - 6:30pm
Rowers Reading Series
Ottawa
Feb 8 2017 - 7:30pm
Hope Has Two Daughters with Monia Mazigh and Adrian Harewood
Vancouver
Feb 14 2017 - 12:00pm
DTES Annual Women's Memorial March

What lessons should we take away from the anti-Trump protests last weekend?

Look, I'm going to level with you. This was a hard week. Executive orders cancelling global abortion funding, banning visas from Muslim-majority countries, reviving Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, and greenlighting construction on a Mexico-U.S. border wall. And the week's not done. It's like my coal-mining grandfather used to say, "Each day is better than the one that comes after it." He died of the black lung.

Anyway, there are signs of hope. Millions, literally millions marched worldwide last weekend to say: "NOPE." In a stirring testimony, Sophia Reuss called the weekend the birth of a new, radically inclusive left. It wasn't without its hiccups though -- it was criticized as too white, too cis-centric and not self-reflective enough.

But by most accounts, these hiccups have been turned into opportunities for growth. We're looking for the next step, the next chance to resist. So what did last weekend teach us?

Choices

