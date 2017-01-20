Today's Top Picks On rabble

Active Discussions on Babble
Recently Published Podcasts
The rabble blogs
Newswire: Top Headlines Elsewhere
- Réseau du Forum social Chaudière-Appalaches
- Recherches internationales : tournant à gauche en Amérique Latine : fin de cycle
- Trump denies feuding with CIA over election 'hacking'
- Gambia crisis ends as Jammeh leaves for exile
- Trump: Targeting Barack Obama's legacy?
- Arab journalists urge Egypt to free Al Jazeera reporter
- 3 men presumed dead after snowmobile breaks through ice on Nunavut cargo run
- Adama Barrow pledges truth commission over Yahya Jammeh
- Why are Canadians over 35 barred from signing up to donate bone marrow?
what's up: event calendar
Current rabble poll
What policy are you most excited to see Kevin O'Leary implement?
We did it, Canada! We got Kevin O'Leary to come back to the Great White North.
As candidate number 14 in a field chock full of real humans, O'Leary says he wants to come home (No, not Boston, L.A. or New York. Canada) and run our country, starting with the Conservative leadership. I know you're as excited as I am to find out which of the insulting, idiotic and ghastly things he has said (mostly on the CBC) will make up his policy platform. Will it be making unions illegal? Turning the Canadian Senate into a for-profit sweatshop? Or the real peach, dumping more than half of Canada into dire poverty so that they can use it for "motivation"?
Whatever you like best, there are some real innovative and stupid ideas in that brain of O'Leary's that will surely move Canadian political discourse even further to the absurd right. So which is your favourite?