Today's Top Picks On rabble

How does Canada move forward after the Quebec mosque attack?
On Sunday evening, Canadians saw their national myths of tolerance, multiculturalism and liberalism shattered when a young man enamoured with Donald Trump and white nationalism murdered six people in a Quebec mosque.
As the victims and their family mourn and the rest of the country recovers from the shock, many have pointed out that this event did not occur in isolation. Canadian Conservatives have been stoking the fires of Islamophobia for years. The RCMP have been busy entrapping Muslim youth instead of keeping us safe from xenophobia. And there are over 100 right-wing extremist groups operating in Canada right now.
It is important to hold those implicated in this tragedy to account, but what changes do we have to make -- urgently -- to ensure this kind of attack doesn't happen in Canada again?