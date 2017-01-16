Today's Top Picks On rabble

Black people in Canada will continue to kick ass in 2017 | Jan 16 2017 | Phillip Dwight Morgan | Black Lives Matter TO plans to target illegal carding and Toronto's Special Investigations Unit as it looks ahead to 2017.

Justin Trudeau promised changes to draconian Bill C-51. We're still waiting | Jan 15 2017 | Dennis Gruending | During his 2015 election campaign Trudeau promised to repeal the nastiest aspects of the anti-terror law. Why hasn't he done so yet?
Top 10 ways you helped save the Internet in 2016 | Jan 14 2017 | David Christopher | As we face the challenges of 2017, let's all be inspired by these amazing examples of how you helped save the Internet last year
Supreme Court ruling in Ernst fracking case poses threat to Charter rights | Jan 14 2017 | Emma Lui | Today the Supreme Court of Canada rejected Alberta landowner Jessica Ernst's legal challenge to sue the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) for denying her right to freedom of expression under the Canadian
  • Canadian Health Coalition
New Brunswick is the grinch that stole a national health accord
Jan 7 2017 | The Canadian Health Coalition is discouraged by the announcement that the New Brunswick government has signed a bilateral health deal with the federal government.
  • National Union of Public and General Employees
Difficult holiday week at North Fraser Pretrial Centre
Jan 7 2017 | As part of the B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union campaign against violence in prisons, the union is highlighting several incidents that took place over the holiday season.
  • Toronto and York Region Labour Council
A historic milestone -- Community Benefits Agreement announcement
Dec 22 2016 | Ontario has finalized an agreement with government agencies, business, labour and the local community to help local people along the Eglinton Crosstown LRT transit corridor get project jobs.
Ava Lightbody
On wildness: Community and control in urban green space | Jan 13 2017 | Ava Lightbody | The wild and wayward life of a tiny, disproportionately lively square of parkland in Toronto's west end has a lesson to teach us about the rewards of relinquishing control.
Rick Salutin
Joseph Boyden controversy sheds light on community and belonging | Jan 13 2017 | Rick Salutin | What makes you part of a community is those concrete connections, known to you and acknowledged by others. It isn't the stories you hear or tell, pace Boyden.
Jim Stanford
Trump's proven that free trade deals can be rewritten. So let's write better ones. | Jan 12 2017 | Jim Stanford | If Trump can rewrite international economic treaties on the strength of a few tweets, then we can do the same thing -- but only if we build a political movement with the same confidence and power.
Recently Published Podcasts
Rabbledocs
People Powered: The Activists Behind Vancouver’s Climate Justice Movement
Redeye
Epidemic of overdose deaths legacy of 10 years of anti-harm reduction
face2face
Luke Galati on community, basketball, Toronto and gentrification
Trudeau's new immigration minister must tackle Harper's nasty refugee reforms | Jan 13 2017 | Karl Nerenberg | Harper's refugee reform legislation unfairly discriminated against many asylum seekers. John McCallum was ready to make big changes. Now the ball is in Ahmed Hussen's court.
feminism
Dec 6 2016
Erin Wunker's debut book a powerful account of feminism in 2016
"Notes from a Feminist Killjoy" is an answer to what is needed now -- a self-consciously contingent rejoinder to the question of "who needs feminism?"
Poverty
Oct 27 2016
'Evicted' probes the multiple dimensions of the housing crisis
In "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City" sociologist Matthew Desmond offers a critical examination of urban poverty and homelessness told through the stories of eight families.
Indigenous
Sep 15 2016
The words of truth and reconciliation need to be put into action
New collection "In This Together: Fifteen Stories of Truth and Reconciliation" describes what reconciliation can mean to the individual. But are words enough? Our reviewer says it's time for action.

What should be the first focus of the Canadian left for 2017?

Now that the world's most ambitious and depressing performance art piece has concluded (titled "Dumpster Fire, 2016: A Tragedy in 12 Parts"), it's time to roll up our sleeves. Federal Parliament reconvenes in just about four weeks and we have some work to do if we want to stave off a tide of right-wing populism.

Will Keystone XL come back to give Kinder Morgan activists something to do on weekends? Will anyone actually hold Justin Trudeau to account to keep his promise to reform the electoral system? Will the Conservatives finally answer that age-old question, who is more despicable? Kellie Leitch, Chris Alexander or Kevin O'Leary?

There's a lot to keep us busy as 2017 kicks off. What's most important?

