Join our team: 2020 labour beat reporting position at rabble!

rabble.ca is pleased to announce our seventh annual Labour Beat internship. The placement will provide the successful candidate with unique opportunities to develop a grounding in reporting on national labour issues. It will involve access to meetings, conferences, media briefings and interviews with leaders in the labour movement, and may include shadowing rabble's parliamentary reporter to committees and scrums.

Lori Theresa Waller was our inaugural labour reporter, bringing even more labour coverage to rabble with original stories and labour news roundups. And last year, we were joined by Zaid Noorsumar, who was rabble.ca's sixth labour beat reporter. You can find Noorsumar's reporting right here and all of rabble's labour coverage on our labour issue page.

The goal of the labour beat position is to equip the reporter with enhanced skills and knowledge of the labour movement and workers' issues so that not only will there be six months of solid reporting, but a solid base in labour issues to carry the reporter forth into their careers.

Applications for the Labour Beat reporter are due February 21, 2020. The position is for 15 hours a week for 39 weeks. This is a paid internship.

More information on this position and how to apply can be found on our opportunities page here.

Image: Mediamodifier/Pixabay