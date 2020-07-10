Encouraging job numbers, but a long way to recovery

After four months of terrible economic data, last week's employment report from Statistics Canada contained some very welcome good news for a change.

The headline growth in jobs (almost one million more Canadians were working in June, compared to May) was very encouraging, much better than expected. By that measure, Canada's labour market has climbed almost halfway back out of the hole we fell into from February through April.

But the next steps of job recovery will be much harder to achieve. The share of remaining unemployed Canadians expecting to go back to their former jobs has fallen substantially (just one-third now). We are experiencing a wave of second-order layoffs as companies permanently downsize because their market isn't coming back. Recent examples of that (all in the hard-hit transportation sector) include Air Canada (20,000 layoffs), WestJet (3,300 layoffs), Bombardier (2,500 layoffs), and VIA Rail (1,000 layoffs).

The official unemployment rate (12.7 per cent) is still just the tip of the iceberg of true underutilization in the labour market. Counting people nominally employed but not working, and those who've given up looking, a more realistic measure of unemployment is 21-22 per cent. That's a lot better than April (when a realistic unemployment rate was more like 35 per cent), but it's still a historic crisis, and will require sustained leadership from government to rebuild employment for years to come.

I have argued that the recovery might be shaped like this: a quick but partial rebound as direct health restrictions ease, followed by long "bouncing along" as more traditional demand-side impacts of a downturn are experienced.